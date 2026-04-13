The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is entering a crucial stage, and while the title race continues, it is the fight to avoid relegation that is now drawing the most attention.

Matchday 34 showed just how much is at stake at the bottom of the table, with struggling teams picking up important results and shaking up the league standings.

In Yenagoa, Wikki Tourists pulled off a big away win, beating Bayelsa United 1-0. Imamu Bala scored the only goal in the second half, handing Wikki a vital three points and putting more pressure on Bayelsa United, who have now being dragged into the relegation waters

Another team fighting for survival, Kun Khalifat, also stepped up when it mattered. They defeated Warri Wolves 3-0 in a confident performance. Mmesoma Nnorom opened the scoring early, while Uchechukwu Onuaha added two late goals to seal an important win.

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In Kano, Barau FC continued their push for a top flight finish with a 2-1 win over Remo Stars. After falling behind, Barau responded well, with goals from Joseph Atule and Joseph Kemim turning the game around.

For Remo Stars, the loss is another setback in what has been a difficult season.

In Ibadan, Kwara United held Shooting Stars to a goalless draw. It may not have been an exciting match, but the point secured by the Afonja Warriors could prove valuable in their survival bid.

Meanwhile in Lagos, Ikorodu City bounced back strongly with a 3-0 win over Kano Pillars. Joseph Arumala, Tosin Oyedokun, and Abayomi Ayodeji were all on target in a dominant display.

Enyimba FC also recorded a 3-0 victory, beating Katsina United to move further away from the danger zone.

At the top of the table, Rivers United stayed in control with a narrow 1-0 win over Plateau United. An early goal from Wisdom Samuel was enough to secure all three points.

Elsewhere, Niger Tornadoes were held to a draw by Enugu Rangers, while Bendel Insurance edged Abia Warriors 1-0.

After the weekend games, Rivers United FC remain top with 58 points after 34 matches, but their lead is far from comfortable. Rangers International FC are just two points behind on 56, while Ikorodu City FC sit close in third with 55 points.

With only three points separating the top three, any slip could prove costly. Abia Warriors FC (52 points) and Shooting Stars Sports Club (51 points) are also within reach, keeping the pressure firmly on the leading pack.

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At the other end, the relegation battle is even more intense, with just a single point separating the bottom side from safety. Kun Khalifat FC sit bottom on 39 points, but a cluster of teams are just above them. Remo Stars, Wikki Tourist FC, and Bayelsa United FC are all tied on 40 points, while Kwara United FC, just outside the drop zone, are also on 40 points.

With goal difference separating most of these sides, every goal and every point in the remaining fixtures could decide who stays up and who goes down.

With only a few matches left, the pressure is rising across the league. While the title race remains important, the battle to avoid relegation is quickly becoming the main story.