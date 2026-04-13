Mathew Kukah, a bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State, has organised sports and cultural festival in his hometown, Anchuna, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The event, organised in partnership with Indomie Nigeria, featured a marathon race, five-a-side football matches for boys and girls, archery, wrestling.

The festival also featured a song rendition competition involving men’s and women’s choirs from various church denominations across the Ikulu Chiefdom in the area.

Mr Kukah explained during the event that the aim was to restore happiness among his people in the wake of senseless killings across the country.

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He said that the event was designed to bring people in the community together, to work collectively toward restoring the peace and peaceful communal life they once enjoyed.

“The initiative will bring laughter to the faces of the affected community members and in the long run, help them to forget their sorrows.

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“Given its significance, subsequently the event will be organised during the Christmas and Easter seasons,” he said.

Also speaking, Sunday Katung, the All Progressives Congress senator representing Kaduna South, said that the sports and cultural festival would unite the people.

Mr Katung noted that the people of Southern Kaduna were hospitable, stressing the need for peaceful coexistence toward building a vibrant society for all.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the end of the event, cash prizes were given to individuals and groups that excelled, while other participants received consolation prizes.

(NAN)