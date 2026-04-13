US President Donald Trump has publicly criticised Pope Leo, describing him as “weak on crime” and asking him to “use common sense.”

The American leader stated this in a post on Truth Social early Monday in an apparent response to the pope’s opposition to American military actions in Iran and Venezuela.

Mr Trump also claimed the Catholic pontiff would not have been selected if the former were not in office during last year’s selection of a new pope.

“If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican,” he wrote.

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Pope Leo, who was appointed head of the Catholic Church last May, is the first American to occupy the position. His appointment followed the death of Pope Francis, who had served for 12 years.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Pope Leo has been one of the most vocal opponents of the US and Israel’s war on Iran since its start. During his address on Palm Sunday, he condemned the use of God’s name to justify the war, while stating that God “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage wars, but rejects them.”

On multiple occasions, he urged an end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, calling on all parties to halt hostilities and return to dialogue to pursue peace.

His comments on the war, according to Mr Trump, portray the Pope as weak and terrible for foreign policy.

Mr Trump declared that he was not a “big fan” of the Pope, and asked the pontiff to “get his act together” because he doesn’t “want a Pope that criticises the president for doing what he should be doing.”

“Unfortunately, Leo’s Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathisers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left, who is one of those who wanted churchgoers and clerics to be arrested.

“Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church,” he wrote.

Insinuating that the Pope was chosen because of his influence, he said: “They thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J.Trump.”

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a country that was sending massive amounts of drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our country,” he said.

Mr Trump’s statement came just before the Pope began a 10-day tour across four African countries.

On the flight to Algeria, Pope Leo told reporters he wasn’t interested in debating the American President but vowed to continue speaking out against the war.

“I am not a politician,” he said. I have no intention to debate with (Trump). The message is the same: to promote peace.”