In title races, margins are thin. In derbies, they are even thinner. But on Sunday night, at the Chobani Stadium, the difference between victory and defeat was not just a moment; it was a decision.

And for Wilfred Ndidi, it was one that raised more questions than answers.

A derby defined by tension, not quality

The stakes were clear from the outset.

Beşiktaş arrived knowing a result could shape their season. Fenerbahce, chasing leaders Galatasaray, were playing to keep their title hopes alive, sitting just four points behind before kickoff.

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From the first whistle, the game settled into a familiar derby rhythm: physical, tactical, and cautious. Ndidi anchored midfield, breaking up play and dictating tempo, as both sides struggled to create clear openings.

Even when the net rippled, it did not count. In the 56th minute, Gökhan Sazdağı thought he had given Fenerbahçe the lead, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

It felt like a night heading toward stalemate.

The moment that changed everything

Then came stoppage time, and chaos.

In the 101st minute, referee Yasin Kol pointed to the spot after a challenge involving Emmanuel Agbadou and Dorgeles Nené.

At first glance, it looked reckless. But replays told a different story, Agbadou appeared to win the ball cleanly before any follow-through contact. Despite the availability of VAR, there was no review. No pause. No second look.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu stepped up and converted, sealing a 1-0 win for Fenerbahçe in the most dramatic and contentious fashion.

Ndidi’s frustration speaks louder

The reaction was immediate.

Ndidi, along with several teammates, protested on the pitch, a reflection of disbelief as much as frustration. For players operating at the highest level, the expectation is not perfection, but accountability.

After the match, the Nigerian midfielder took that frustration public.

“How can you have VAR and decide not to check? I’m still trying to understand,” he posted on hi Instagram story.

It was a question that extended beyond one decision, into the credibility of the process itself.

A wider issue in Turkish football

For years, officiating in the Turkish Süper Lig has lived under scrutiny.

Clubs have repeatedly raised concerns over inconsistency and alleged favouritism. Matches of this magnitude, where title implications are immediate, only amplify those concerns.

And decisions like Sunday’s do little to quiet the noise.

For Beşiktaş, it is a defeat that cuts deeper than the scoreline. For Fenerbahçe, three points keep the title race alive.

But for the league, it is another moment that reopens an ongoing debate, one that no amount of silence or missed reviews can easily close.