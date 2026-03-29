Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel Smith, popularly known as Angel, has tied the knot with her female partner, Tumininu, in a private ceremony held in the United States.

The reality TV star and writer confirmed the development on Saturday, when she shared photos and videos from their wedding celebration on social media, marking the peak of a relationship that had drawn significant public attention in recent months.

Reports indicate that the couple had earlier formalised their union at a civil registry in Texas in January 2026, following Angel’s relocation to the United States in 2025.

At the time, a viral video showing the pair displaying matching rings and what appeared to be a marriage certificate sparked widespread speculation online. However, Angel did not immediately confirm the development.

Saturday’s ceremony is understood to be a celebratory event following the legal union, attended by a close circle of friends and associates.

All-black themed wedding

In the weeks leading up to the event, Angel had announced the ceremony via Snapchat, sharing an invitation card that introduced the hashtag #TumisAngel2026.

The invite specified an all-black dress code, urging guests to “wear black to celebrate in style.”

Clips circulating online show the couple dressed in coordinated formal outfits, with Tumininu in a tailored suit and Angel alternating between bridal-inspired looks and black-themed attire at different stages of the event.

Other videos captured pre-wedding preparations, car rides with friends, and moments from the intimate reception.

Relationship timeline

Angel rose to prominence as a finalist on Big Brother Naija: Shine Ya Eye in 2021 and later returned for the All Stars edition in 2023. Since leaving the show, the Akwa Ibom-born has built a career as a writer, influencer and digital content creator.

Her relationship with Tumininu became public in late 2025, when the pair began sharing affectionate posts online.

Before this, Angel was, interestingly, in a widely publicised relationship with fellow reality TV star Soma Anyama.

The relationship, which began around 2023, attracted media attention due to its turbulent nature, including social media controversies and a highly publicised breakup in early 2024.

Mixed reactions trail the wedding

News of the wedding has generated widespread reactions across social media, with responses sharply divided.

While many fans and supporters congratulated the couple and praised their openness, others expressed criticism rooted in cultural and religious sentiments.

Some netizens questioned the union, which only pointed to societal debates around same-sex relationships involving Nigerian public figures.

One of the major concerns raised was Tumininu playing the role of the groom in the marriage ceremony, all suited up.

Angel, however, appeared unfazed by the backlash, continuing to share celebratory moments from the event. She had earlier responded to critics ahead of the wedding, dismissing negative comments and questioning whether detractors were guests.

Unlike Angel, who maintains a strong public presence with a large social media following, Tumininu is believed to lead a largely private life, with no verified public profiles identified.

Her visibility has largely been limited to appearances in Angel’s posts and wedding-related content.

Legal, cultural context

Same-sex marriages are not recognised under Nigerian law, following the enactment of the Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act in 2014, which criminalises such unions and related public expressions within the country.

However, the law does not apply in jurisdictions like the United States, where the couple’s union was conducted.

As of the time of filing this report, images and videos from the ceremony continue to circulate widely across social media platforms, keeping the story at the centre of online conversations in Nigeria and beyond.