Human rights organisation Amnesty International has criticised FIFA for declining to take action against the Israel Football Association over the participation of clubs based in Israeli settlements in domestic leagues.

The criticism follows FIFA’s recent decision not to sanction the Israeli federation, despite a complaint lodged by the Palestinian Football Association.

Reacting to the development on its official website, Amnesty International’s Head of Economic and Social Justice, Steve Cockburn, accused FIFA of failing to uphold its own statutes and international legal standards.

“By refusing to take action against clubs based in Israeli settlements, FIFA has failed to enforce its own rules and is blatantly flouting international law. FIFA had a clear opportunity to stand up for Palestinians’ rights and international law – with this decision it has shamefully chosen to abandon both,” he said.

Legal and regulatory concerns

Amnesty’s position is rooted in both international law and FIFA’s internal regulations.

“The International Court of Justice has unambiguously declared that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is unlawful, that settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) are illegal and that Israel’s presence in the OPT must rapidly end. FIFA’s own statutes are clear that its members cannot play games in the territory of another association without permission,” Mr Cockburn added.

According to available data, at least six clubs based in settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory currently participate in Israeli domestic leagues.

Article 64.2 of FIFA’s statutes explicitly states that “Member associations and their clubs may not play on the territory of another member association without the latter’s approval.”

Amnesty argues that FIFA’s failure to act effectively legitimises the status quo.

“By continuing to condone the presence of clubs based in illegal settlements in the OPT in Israel’s league, the Israel Football Association is indirectly legitimising Israel’s unlawful occupation and its severe human rights violations against Palestinians, including the crime against humanity of apartheid. FIFA must not continue to ignore the International Court of Justice’s 2024 Advisory Opinion. FIFA has an unequivocal responsibility to act,” he said.

The organisation also called for transparency in FIFA’s decision-making process.

“It must also ensure full transparency and publish the legal advice FIFA received on this matter and provide the full rationale for its unjust decision,” Mr Cockburn added.

FIFA’s position

In its response dated 19 March, FIFA stated that it would not take action, citing the complexity of the issue.

The governing body said the “legal status of the West Bank remains an unresolved and highly complex matter under public international law.”

This stance has drawn criticism from rights groups, particularly given FIFA’s previous willingness to intervene in governance and disciplinary matters involving member associations.

Background to the dispute

The latest controversy stems from a complaint submitted by the Palestinian FA in March 2024, which called for sanctions against the Israel FA over alleged anti-Palestinian racism and the inclusion of settlement-based clubs in Israeli competitions.

Amnesty International had also written to FIFA and UEFA in October 2025, urging the suspension of the Israeli federation unless such clubs were excluded.

In November 2025, the organisation contacted law firm Bonnard-Lawson, commissioned by FIFA to provide legal advice on the matter, though the firm declined to comment.

Related FIFA sanctions

The debate comes amid separate disciplinary action already taken by FIFA against the Israel FA.

Following an investigation triggered by the Palestinian FA, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee fined the Israeli federation 150,000 Swiss francs for “multiple breaches” of its anti-discrimination obligations.

The sanctions, issued under Articles 13 and 15 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, also included a warning and directives for reforms, including mandatory anti-discrimination campaigns and preventive measures.

FIFA had stated that the Israel FA must implement a comprehensive plan to address discriminatory behaviour, including stadium messaging and educational initiatives.

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Wider implications

Amnesty International further raised concerns about financial support structures within global football.

FIFA and UEFA have both provided funding to the Israel FA, a situation the organisation argues could indirectly contribute to the expansion of settlements and associated human rights concerns.

The latest development highlights the growing intersection between global sports governance and geopolitical issues, with FIFA increasingly under scrutiny over how it balances regulatory authority with complex international disputes.

As calls for accountability intensify, the decision is likely to remain a contentious issue within both football and human rights circles.