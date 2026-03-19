The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has welcomed the decision by the Confederation of African Football to award Morocco a 3–0 victory over Senegal in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, describing the ruling as a victory for fairness and respect for the laws of the game.

In an official communiqué released on Wednesday, the Moroccan federation said the verdict by CAF’s Appeal Board “reinforces respect for the laws and ensures the necessary stability for the optimal conduct of international competitions.”

The decision, which overturned Senegal’s 1–0 extra-time win, followed a successful appeal by Morocco after chaotic scenes disrupted the final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Senegal’s players had briefly walked off the pitch in protest after a late penalty was awarded to Morocco, prompting the CAF to rule later that their conduct breached its regulations.

Reacting to the outcome, the Moroccan federation stressed that its appeal was never about disputing the result on the pitch but about ensuring that the rules governing the competition were applied consistently.

“The goal of this step was not to challenge the athletic performance, but was limited to demanding respect for the laws and ensuring the integrity and fairness of the competition,” the statement read.

The federation also noted that it had followed due process throughout the case, participating in all hearings and submitting its observations within CAF’s legal framework. It added that the initial decision by CAF’s Disciplinary Committee had failed to fully apply the relevant rules — a position it challenged on appeal.

“CAF acknowledged that the applicable laws, which apply to everyone, were not respected,” the statement added, suggesting that the Appeal Board’s ruling corrected that oversight.

The AFCON 2025 final has since become one of the most controversial in the tournament’s history. While Morocco have now been officially crowned champions, the decision has drawn strong criticism from Senegal, whose government has rejected the ruling as “grossly unjust” and called for an independent investigation into suspected corruption within CAF. Senegal is also expected to challenge the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Despite the backlash, the Moroccan federation believes the ruling could have long-term benefits for African football governance.

“Perhaps this decision will contribute to clarifying the systems and regulations applied in similar cases, and it also enhances the credibility and organisation of African football,” it said.

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The federation reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the “strict and fair application” of rules across all competitions, at both continental and international levels. It also expressed confidence ahead of upcoming tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for next summer.

In closing, Morocco’s football body praised all teams that participated in the tournament, describing AFCON 2025 — hosted in Morocco — as “a landmark moment in the history of African football.”

While the debate over the final continues, Morocco’s stance underscores a belief that the ruling is not just a triumph on paper, but a necessary step toward reinforcing discipline and consistency in African football.