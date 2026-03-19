For the first time since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, Paul Onuachu drew a blank, but Trabzonspor kept their momentum firmly on track.

The Nigerian striker saw his remarkable scoring run come to an end as Trabzonspor secured a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Eyüpspor on Wednesday, underlining a growing truth about their season: even when Onuachu doesn’t score, they are still finding ways to win.

A run that redefined form

Onuachu’s silence in front of the goal comes as a surprise only because of what preceded it.

After playing a limited role for Nigeria at the AFCON tournament in Morocco, the Super Eagles forward returned to club football with renewed purpose, embarking on a devastating streak that saw him score in ten consecutive matches across all competitions.

In that period, he registered 12 goals and one assist, dismantling defences with consistency and authority.

His victims during that run included Kasımpaşa S.K., Antalyaspor, Samsunspor, Fenerbahçe S.K., Gaziantep F.K., Fatih Karagümrük S.K., Kayserispor, Çaykur Rizespor, Fethiyespor, and İstanbul Başakşehir; a stretch that elevated him into one of the most feared forwards in the Turkish top flight.

Trabzonspor find another Match winner

While Onuachu could not extend that streak against Eyüpspor, Trabzonspor still delivered when it mattered.

The decisive moment came through Felipe Augusto, whose goal at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadyumu sealed all three points and kept the club firmly in the race for European qualification.

And in a season defined by attacking output, Augusto’s contribution has created a historic partnership.

According to OptaCan, Augusto and Onuachu have become the first pair of teammates in Süper Lig history to each score at least nine away goals in a single season for Trabzonspor.

Augusto now has nine league goals on the road, while Onuachu leads the way with ten; a reflection of how central both players have been to the club’s attacking identity.

Chasing history, leading the charge

Despite the end of his scoring streak, Onuachu’s season remains exceptional.

The 31-year-old is now on 23 goals and two assists in 27 appearances across all competitions — numbers that underline his importance in Trabzonspor’s push for a European place.

Beyond that, history is within reach.

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Onuachu is closing in on becoming the highest-scoring foreign player in a single Süper Lig season for Trabzonspor; a record currently held by Shota Arveladze, who netted 25 league goals during the 1995–96 campaign.

Bigger than one game

If anything, this result reinforces Trabzonspor’s evolution.

They are no longer a team reliant on a single source of goals, even if that source has been prolific.

For Onuachu, the streak may have ended, but the mission remains unchanged: lead the line, chase history, and carry Trabzonspor into Europe.

Because in a season like this, one quiet night does not silence momentum; it simply sets the stage for the next response.