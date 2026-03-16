The war between the United States and Israel against Iran entered its seventeenth day on Monday.

Strikes are intensifying, casualties rising, with the majority of them in Iran. More than 1400 people have been confirmed dead as a result of continuous strikes.

We bring you major updates on the war on its sixteenth day.

Trump threatens NATO over Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump has asked NATO to help the US secure the Strait of Hormuz from Iran’s stronghold amid fluctuating oil prices.

He said NATO will face a “very bad future” if its allies fail to help open the Strait.

During an interview with Financial Times, he said, “It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there.”

Al Jazeera reports that he disclosed that he has reached out to seven NATO countries to demand that they each “come in” to protect the narrow sea passage because “it is their territory.”

“It’s the place from which they get their energy,” he said.

He also noted that it would “be interesting to see what country wouldn’t help us with the very small endeavor” of keeping the passage open.

He further repeated his previous claims that the US already destroyed Iran’s navy, and emphasised that it needed to ensure the people do not “screw up the strait, a couple of terrorists.”

“Their military is defeated, but all you need is a few people dropping mines here and there,” he added.

On Sunday, Mr Trump asked countries to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

Japan, Australia, UK decline to send warships

However, countries that have responded to Mr Trump’s request have declared an unwillingness to be part of the war or to interfere in any way.

Japan, on Monday, said it has no interest in sending warships to the Strait.

Bloomberg reports that the country’s Defence Minister, Shinjiro Koizumi, told the Parliament that the country has no plans to send warships to the regions at the behest of Mr Trump.

She said, “What is most important is to put our efforts, including our diplomatic efforts, into calming the situation.”

Australia has also said it is not sending its warship to the Strait.

According to the Transport Minister, Catherine King, Australia is “well prepared” as a nation for fuel disruptions.

“Been very clear about what our contribution is in relation to requests, and so far that is to the UAE, obviously providing aircraft to assist with defence, particularly given the number of Australians that are in that area in particular.

“But we won’t be sending a ship to the Strait of Hormuz. We know how incredibly important that is, but that’s not something that we’ve been asked (or) we’re contributing to,” she said.

UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, is also refusing to send its worship.

The Telegraph reports that the PM stated that the UK wasn’t ready to agree to demands to ‘send ships’ to protect oil tankers.

Iran says it sees no reason to talk to the US

On its part, Iran dismissed Mr Trump’s claim that it is seeking a deal with the US to end the war.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Trump, on Saturday, said Iranians have reached out for a deal, but that the terms “aren’t good enough yet.”

He said any terms for a ceasefire would have to be “very solid.”

But the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, responded by declaring that Iran sees no reason to seek negotiations with Washington.

“We are stable and strong enough. We are only defending our people,” he told CBS News on Sunday.

“We don’t see any reason why we should talk with Americans, because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us. There is no good experience talking with Americans.”

US Energy Secretary says war to end soon

Meanwhile, the US Energy Secretary, Chris Wright, projected that the war with Iran would end in the next few weeks.

His comment came amid concerns about high gas prices and appears to be an effort to calm markets.

He told ABC, “I think that this conflict will certainly come to an end in the next few weeks. This Week. It could be sooner than that, but the conflict will come to an end in the next few.”

Two weeks ago, Mr Trump also stated that the war would end “very soon” without providing any timeline.

UN peacekeepers attacked

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported on Sunday that three of its patrols were reportedly attacked by Hezbollah.

But the UN peacekeeping mission said its peacekeepers returned fire in self-defence and were able to carry on with their duties, with no injuries reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Lebanon continues to rise.

Authorities reported that the death toll in Lebanon rose to 850, including more than 100 children.

Attack on Gulf countries continues

Iranian strikes continue to target countries in the Middle East.

In Dubai, flights were temporarily suspended on Monday after a drone strike caused a fire at the international airport.

The Dubai media office in a post on X, said, “Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff.

“Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available,” it added.

Iran arrests citizens for allegedly sharing information

Iran has arrested over 500 people across the country on allegations of working as spies.

According to the country’s police chief, Ahmadreza Radan, the arrested people are accused of sharing information with the enemies.

“Half of those cases had involved serious incidents, “including people who provided information for hitting targets and individuals who took footage of strike locations and sent them,” he said, according to The Guardian.

Pope calls for ceasefire

Pope Leo XIV has urged an end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, calling on all parties to halt hostilities and return to dialogue to pursue peace.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that he made this appeal to the countries involved in the war on Sunday.

“On behalf of the Christians of the #MiddleEast, and of all women and men of good will, I appeal to those responsible for this conflict: cease fire!

“May paths of dialogue be reopened! Violence can never lead to the justice, stability, and peace for which the people are waiting,” the Catholic leader wrote.