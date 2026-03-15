Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka has urged Coventry City to quickly regroup after a frustrating 2–1 defeat to Southampton FC at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, a result that left the Sky Blues reflecting on missed chances rather than a lack of effort.

In a contest packed with intensity and attacking intent from both sides, Coventry produced enough opportunities to tilt the balance in their favour but ultimately paid the price for profligacy in front of goal.

For Onyeka, who arrived at the club during the winter transfer window, the defeat was particularly hard to take.

The Nigerian international featured for 77 minutes before making way for Danish midfielder Victor Torp, who later converted a stoppage-time penalty to give the home fans a glimmer of hope in the closing moments.

Yet even that late strike could not rescue the evening.

“It was a good game on both sides, but unfortunately, we could not get the win,” Onyeka told the BBC after the match.

“We had lots of chances, which obviously did not go in. It is one of those days where things might not go well for us.”

A game defined by missed chances

From the opening whistle, Coventry showed the kind of attacking ambition that has made them one of the most competitive sides in the division this season. But despite controlling phases of the match and carving out clear openings, the Sky Blues repeatedly failed to apply the finishing touch.

Southampton, by contrast, proved clinical at key moments, a trait that ultimately separated the sides.

Onyeka admitted the result was difficult to accept, particularly given the effort Coventry put into the performance.

“But we need to pick ourselves up and move to the next game,” he said.

“Every player does not want a defeat, but today is one of those days, we need to accept, and pick ourselves up and move forward to the next game.”

Late drama, lingering frustration

Torp’s late penalty briefly ignited belief inside the CBS Arena. With momentum suddenly shifting in Coventry’s favour, the hosts pushed desperately for an equaliser.

But the breakthrough never came.

“When we scored the penalty, we were like this is the time,” Onyeka explained.

“At the same time, after the penalty, we still had chances to equalise. It is just disappointing. We don’t need to dwell on this for so long.”

Instead, the midfielder believes the focus must immediately turn to the next challenge, a crucial clash against Swansea City.

“We don’t need to dwell on it for too long. We look forward to Swansea, and we take the result today and look forward to Swansea.”

Onyeka’s growing influence

Since joining Coventry in the winter window, Onyeka has quickly established himself as one of the team’s most reliable midfield engines.

Known for his relentless work rate and ball-winning ability, the former Brentford FC midfielder has brought steel and urgency to Coventry’s central midfield, often acting as the link between defence and attack.

His arrival also adds an international pedigree to the squad, with Onyeka a regular figure in the midfield of the Nigeria national football team.

The 27-year-old has been embraced warmly at the club, something he says he felt from the moment he walked through the doors.

“My first day at the club, I knew it was right,” Onyeka said.

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“The feelings around, not just the fans and the players, the way they welcome me. I am really pleased to be here.”

Looking ahead

For Coventry, the defeat represents a setback rather than a collapse. Performances like Saturday’s suggest the team remains capable of competing strongly, provided they sharpen their edge in front of goal.

And for Onyeka, the message is clear: disappointment must fuel determination, not doubt.

The Sky Blues may have stumbled against Southampton, but the season’s journey and their ambitions remain far from over.