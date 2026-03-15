Two and a half years in, the architecture is rising. The revolution is no longer a slogan; it is becoming lived reality in clinics from Misau to Lagos. Nigeria’s health sector has waited decades for this moment. Under Pate’s leadership, the wait is finally over. The future of public health in Africa’s largest nation is being written right now — and it is being written in data, delivery, and quiet determination.

In a country long accustomed to tales of crumbling hospitals, out-of-pocket medical ruin, and preventable deaths, something profound is happening. For the first time in decades, Nigeria’s health system is not merely being patched — it is being rebuilt from the ground up. At the centre of this transformation stands Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the coordinating minister of Health and Social Welfare. What he is engineering is nothing short of a revolution that is systematic, data-driven, and relentlessly focused on the ordinary Nigerian.

Pate is no newcomer. A physician trained at Ahmadu Bello University, with advanced degrees from University College London, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and Duke University, he has spent his career bridging global best practices with Nigerian realities. As CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (2008–2011), he helped slash polio incidence by 95 per cent. As minister of state for Health (2011–2013), he championed the “Save One Million Lives” initiative. He later led health portfolios at the World Bank and briefly at GAVI before returning home in 2023 at the request of President Bola Tinubu. This is a man who understands both the boardrooms of Washington and the dust of rural primary health centres.

The revolution began in earnest with the launch of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) in December 2023. Under the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp), federal and state governments, development partners, civil society, and the private sector now speak with “one vision, one budget, one report, one conversation.” The four pillars — governance, population health outcomes, unlocking the healthcare value chain, and health security — are not slogans; they are operational mandates backed by a real-time performance dashboard tracking progress across all 774 local government areas.

The numbers tell the story better than rhetoric ever could. The federal health budget has more than doubled — from ₦1.17 trillion in 2023 to ₦2.71 trillion in 2025. Over $3.4 billion in blended financing has been mobilised. More than 1,000 primary healthcare centres have been fully revitalised, another 5,500 are under renovation, and 4,362 have received nearly ₦50 billion in direct funding through the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund. These centres now feature solar power, clean water, and digital tools; in the first quarter of 2025 alone, they recorded 37 million patient visits. Maternal and child health, Nigeria’s perennial shame, is finally seeing movement.

The Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Investment Initiative (MAMII) is targeting the 172 local government areas responsible for over half of maternal deaths. Between May 2023 and April 2025, there were 13.1 million antenatal care visits and 4.2 million safe deliveries — with thousands of free Caesarean sections provided. HPV vaccination has reached over 12 million adolescent girls. The “Know Your Numbers” campaign has screened 10 million citizens for hypertension, diabetes, and cholesterol. Immunisation coverage is climbing, malaria bed nets have been distributed by the millions, and Nigeria has even rolled out Africa’s first Mpox vaccine. Tertiary care is not being neglected either. Over 500 health infrastructure projects have been completed in just two years, including 501 upgrades across 61 federal teaching hospitals. Three world-class cancer treatment centres have been commissioned, with more under construction — a direct assault on the humiliation of medical tourism. Health insurance enrolment has surged by four million in a single year, reaching 20 million Nigerians.

…the momentum is unmistakable. For the first time, Nigerians are beginning to feel that their government sees health not as a cost but as the ultimate investment in human capital. A healthier population, as Pate repeatedly reminds us, “cannot afford to get sick” — because a sick population cannot build the economy Nigeria deserves. Professor Ali Pate did not promise miracles. He promised a new architecture — one that puts primary care first, leverages private capital, measures outcomes ruthlessly, and treats every Nigerian life with equal urgency.

A new Catastrophic Health Insurance Fund now protects cancer and dialysis patients from financial devastation. Local pharmaceutical manufacturing is booming after import-duty waivers, with over 40 new manufacturers and billions in private investment flowing in. Public trust in the health system has jumped from 30 per cent in 2023 to 47 per cent in 2024. This is revolutionary because it rejects the old Nigerian model of episodic projects and donor dependency. Pate’s approach is deliberately domestic-first: mobilising local resources, enforcing accountability through performance-based financing, and using technology to bridge the rural-urban divide.

His insistence on evidence over emotion — “science, not prayers” — marks a cultural shift in a sector long plagued by wishful thinking. Of course, challenges remain. Capital budget releases have been painfully slow in some quarters. Brain drain continues. Nigeria still falls short of the Abuja Declaration’s 15 per cent health budget benchmark. Rural drug supply chains are uneven. These are not failures of vision but reminders that revolutions require sustained political will and fiscal discipline beyond any single minister.

Yet, the momentum is unmistakable. For the first time, Nigerians are beginning to feel that their government sees health not as a cost but as the ultimate investment in human capital. A healthier population, as Pate repeatedly reminds us, “cannot afford to get sick” — because a sick population cannot build the economy Nigeria deserves. Professor Ali Pate did not promise miracles. He promised a new architecture — one that puts primary care first, leverages private capital, measures outcomes ruthlessly, and treats every Nigerian life with equal urgency.

Two and a half years in, the architecture is rising. The revolution is no longer a slogan; it is becoming lived reality in clinics from Misau to Lagos. Nigeria’s health sector has waited decades for this moment. Under Pate’s leadership, the wait is finally over. The future of public health in Africa’s largest nation is being written right now — and it is being written in data, delivery, and quiet determination.

Fidelis Nwagwu is a health sector enthusiast and analyst based in Abuja.