Fresh from a turbulent spell that saw them shuffled across venues and dragged deep into the relegation conversation, Remo Stars finally found stability and substance back on familiar ground. The champions’ latest 2-0 home victory against Katsina United did more than deliver three points; it offered a glimpse of structure, belief, and intent under new Technical Adviser Usman Abd’Allah.

Speaking after the game, Abd’Allah reflected on both the performance and the subtle but deliberate changes he made ahead of kickoff. The former Super Eagles assistant admitted he came into the fixture without extensive firsthand scouting of the squad this season, but trusted the foundations laid before his arrival.

“I haven’t really watched them this season, so I didn’t fully know the type of football they were playing,” Abd’Allah said. “But I was thinking it’s almost the same team. Coach Lama also did very well. It’s not easy to blend young players with experienced ones; you need someone with experience to manage that balance.”

That balance, Abd’Allah believes, was evident in the display. Playing at home, he stressed, demanded authority, not just energy.

“Today, they had a very good display. You could see it in the way we built the game, with confidence,” he explained. “If we are playing at home, we have to play well, we have to dictate the game.”

For Abd’Allah, dictating play is rooted in possession, and possession, in his philosophy, starts with work off the ball.

“To dictate the game, you need more possession. And to have more possession, you have to win the ball more. These are little things we have to put in their heads; concentration, discipline.”

Beyond tactics, the result carried heavy significance. With the league table tightening at the bottom, survival is now the immediate mission.

“At the end of the day, this three-point win is good,” he concluded. “Now the focus is clear, we must get out of the relegation range.”

Katsina United: Defensive resolve, offensive regret

On the other side, Katsina United head coach Azeez Mohamed was left to dissect another frustrating afternoon, one defined by defensive organisation but attacking restraint.

“We played well in the first half,” Mohamed admitted. “But if we talk about being offensive, we were not offensive enough.”

Katsina United’s game plan initially focused on structure and containment, but Mohamed acknowledged that the approach had limits.

“We defended very well,” he said. “But in the second half, we got it all wrong. They took advantage of that.”

The turning point, in his view, came too late.

“When we introduced two or three players, we started getting the offensive part right. You cannot defend for 90 minutes. That was it.”

Mohamed was particularly critical of his side’s second-half defensive shape, pointing to a lapse that proved costly.

“In the second half, we got it all wrong in the setting of the defence. We were not compact,” he explained. “If you see the way the ball dropped, it penetrated between my central defenders for a midfielder to score, not even the striker.”

Still, there was no dwelling on blame. The Katsina United boss insisted the focus has already shifted forward.

“We’ll go back and prepare for our home game. That’s what’s next. We’ll correct those mistakes and forge ahead.”

A season on a knife-edge

For Remo Stars, the victory arrives at a pivotal moment in a season that has spiralled unexpectedly after title glory. Stadium relocations, disciplinary setbacks, and form slumps have combined to drag the champions into a survival fight few imagined months ago.

For Katsina United, the margins remain just as fine. Defensive solidity alone will not be enough in a league where goals and moments of bravery often decide the fate of teams.

One team found control and clarity at home. The other left knowing exactly where it went wrong. In a tense Nigeria Premier Football League run-in, both lessons may yet prove decisive.