Rangers International have climbed to the summit of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table after a commanding 2-0 victory over Nasarawa United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Goals from Godwin Obaje in the 18th minute and Chidiebere Nwobodo in the 26th handed the Flying Antelopes a crucial first-half advantage, lifting the eight-time champions to 47 points from 28 matches. Rangers have now scored 32 goals and conceded 20, underlining their balance at both ends of the pitch as the season enters its decisive phase.

Despite the setback, Nasarawa United remain firmly in fourth place with 44 points from 28 matches. The Solid Miners, who have scored 25 goals and conceded 22, stay within touching distance of the summit in what is shaping up to be one of the tightest title races in recent seasons.

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa United edged Rivers United 1-0, with the only goal coming in the 13th minute through an unfortunate own goal by Temple Emekayi.

The result leaves Rivers second on 46 points from 25 matches, their superior games in hand keeping them firmly in contention.

Bendel Insurance delivered the most emphatic performance of the round, thrashing Ikorodu City 4-0. Alex Oweilayefa netted a hat-trick with goals in the 15th, 27th and 59th minutes, while Wisdom Udom added another in the 24th minute. The victory propelled Insurance to sixth on 41 points, while Ikorodu City remain third on 45 points despite the heavy defeat.

In Aba, Enyimba settled for a disappointing 1-1 draw against Kun Khalifat. James Ekebuike had given the visitors the lead in the 38th minute before Ekene Awazie restored parity in the 85th minute. Enyimba sit 15th on 33 points, while Kun Khalifat remain bottom with 29 points.

Shooting Stars secured a 2-1 victory over Kano Pillars in Ibadan. Sodiq Ibrahim opened the scoring in the 30th minute, and Qamar Adegoke doubled the lead in the 63rd minute after being played through by Tijani and calmly rounding the goalkeeper.

Mustapha Jibrin pulled one back for Pillars in the 79th minute, but 3SC held on for maximum points.

Elsewhere, Remo Stars began life under their new Technical Adviser, Usman Abd’Allah, on an impressive note as they defeated Katsina United 2-0, thanks to a second-half brace from Haruna Hadi in the 60th and 62nd minutes.

Niger Tornadoes and Wolves played out a goalless draw.

With Rangers leading on 47 points, Rivers United close behind on 46 with three games in hand, and Ikorodu City and Nasarawa United separated by just a point, the NPFL title race remains delicately poised.

At both ends of the table, every goal is beginning to carry enormous weight.