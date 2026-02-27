For Chidera Ejuke, pride, patience, and purpose now define his season at Sevilla FC.

Ahead of Sevilla’s high-stakes city derby against Real Betis, the Super Eagles winger has reaffirmed his commitment to the cause, insisting that personal status matters far less than collective progress. Whether trusted from the first whistle or deployed as an impact substitute, Ejuke says he is ready.

It has been a demanding campaign for the 28-year-old, one shaped by flashes of brilliance but weighed down by inconsistency. Widely regarded as one of Sevilla’s most gifted dribblers, Ejuke has struggled to fully impose himself, managing 18 LaLiga appearances with just one goal and one assist to his name.

That uneven return has not gone unnoticed. Head coach Matías Almeyda openly admitted ahead of Sevilla’s clash with Real Betis that he remains undecided on Ejuke’s best use, torn between starting him or unleashing him late as a game-changer.

But for Ejuke, the debate is secondary.

“It’s the same for me. I just want to be ready when the coach needs me,” he said, speaking to Muchodeporte.

“I don’t care if it’s from the start or off the bench; I want to help the team when I have the opportunity to play.”

That mindset reflects a player determined not to drift into the background as Sevilla navigate a turbulent season and prepare for one of Spanish football’s most emotionally charged fixtures. The Seville derby is never just another match; it is a defining night, often capable of reshaping momentum, belief, and perception.

Ejuke also used the moment to shine a light on a familiar face in the Sevilla dressing room. The winger spoke glowingly about fellow Nigerian Akor Adams, underlining the importance of confident, in-form strikers to the team’s attacking balance.

READ ALSO: Edo crowned champions as 2nd Niger Delta Games close in Grand style

“Of course, he’s our striker. Along with the other attackers, they’re all important,” Ejuke said.

“But it’s good when the strikers are feeling good, when they’re scoring goals, because that can give us even more during matches.”

Beyond club football, Ejuke’s pedigree remains intact. He was part of Nigeria’s squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, making two appearances as the Super Eagles fought their way to a bronze-medal finish; a reminder of the trust he still commands at international level.

Now, as Sevilla brace for a decisive derby and the season enters its defining stretch, Ejuke knows time is precious. Opportunities may be limited, but his message is unmistakable: he is ready, willing, and waiting; determined to prove that his value goes far beyond minutes on the team sheet.