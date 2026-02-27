Team Edo on Thursday emerged overall winners of the second edition of the Niger Delta Games, ending a 24-year wait for a major sporting honour with a commanding performance on home soil.

In what many sports followers described as a major upset, the hosts delivered consistent and dominant displays across multiple events to finish top of the medals table with 52 gold, 34 silver and 25 bronze medals — an impressive total of 111 medals.

Delta State, who were runners up in the inaugural edition, settled for second place again with 39 gold, 29 silver and 34 bronze medals, totalling 102.

Bayelsa, winners of the innagural edition and regarded as one of the region’s strongest sporting states, settled for third place this term with 25 gold, 24 silver and 26 bronze medals for a total of 75.

Akwa Ibom placed fourth with 16 gold, 17 silver and 22 bronze medals (55 overall), while Abia finished fifth with 45 medals comprising nine gold, 20 silver and 17 bronze. Cross River came sixth with 38 medals, Ondo seventh with 34, Rivers eighth with 46 medals, and Imo ninth with 31 medals.

The week-long multi-sport event, which featured over 3,000 athletes from the nine Niger Delta states, was organised by Dunamis Icon Limited and sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Sixteen sports were contested, providing a platform for talent discovery, healthy competition and regional unity.

Edo dedicate victory to governor

Reacting to the historic triumph, the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Desmond Enabulele, described the feat as a defining moment in the state’s sporting history.

“This victory belongs to His Excellency, our dynamic and sports-loving Governor,” Mr Enabulele declared.

“From the very beginning, he made it clear that Edo would not only host but compete to win. He provided the vision, the resources, and the enabling environment that empowered our athletes to perform at their very best”, he said.

He added that deliberate investments in athlete welfare, coaching and facilities laid the groundwork for the breakthrough.

“Breaking a 24-year jinx is not a coincidence,” the Edo Sports Commission boss stated.

“It is the product of intentional leadership, disciplined preparation, and the resilience of our athletes. His Excellency believes strongly in youth empowerment through sports, and today, that belief has translated into a dominant display at the NDG”, he added.

He also commended the athletes and technical crew for their unity and determination throughout the competition.

“Our athletes competed with courage and unity. They carried the pride of Edo on their shoulders and delivered beyond expectations. I am immensely proud of their sportsmanship and fighting spirit. This triumph is a message to the nation that Edo is back, stronger and better.”

Delta dominate relays on final day

While Edo celebrated overall glory, Team Delta stamped their authority on the track during the final relay events of the Games.

Delta claimed gold in three of the four relay finals contested on the closing day.

The Delta women set the tone by winning the 4x100m relay in 46.20 seconds, ahead of Bayelsa (silver) and Edo (bronze). Moments later, the Delta men powered to victory in the 4x100m final, clocking an impressive 40.55 seconds.

In the women’s 4x400m relay, Delta delivered another thrilling performance, overtaking Akwa Ibom in the closing stages to win gold in 3:38.68 seconds.

Akwa Ibom, however, denied Delta a clean sweep by winning gold in the men’s 4x400m relay, leaving Delta with silver in that event.

Olympians commend organisers

Former basketball international Olumide Oyedeji and track legend Mary Onyali on behalf of the Olympians present praised the organisers for delivering what they described as a world-class competition.

They thanked Dunamis Icon Limited and the NDDC for “putting up a great show” and for creating a platform capable of discovering the next generation of Olympians and world champions from the Niger Delta.

Both Olympians noted that the Games had once again demonstrated the region’s rich sporting potential and urged sustained investment to nurture emerging talents identified during the competition.

The Games ended on a colourful note, with a closing ceremony that blended sports, entertainment and culture in a vibrant celebration of Niger Delta heritage — drawing the curtain on a memorable second edition and signalling even greater expectations for the future.