Abdu Maikaba has resigned as Technical Adviser of Nigeria Premier Football League side Wikki Tourists FC, citing safety concerns and the deepening of divisions among stakeholders.

Mr Maikaba announced his decision in a letter dated 9 February, addressed to the club’s management, on Monday in Bauchi.

In the letter, he said persistent disunity within the club’s structure had made it challenging to pursue set objectives, adding that concerns for his personal safety ultimately compelled him to step aside.

He alleged that he had faced threats to his life, both physically and through social media platforms, and said he had made the decision after consultations.

Mr Maikaba was recently reappointed with a mandate to restore Wikki Tourists to the top tier of Nigerian football, following earlier successes that saw the club qualify for continental competitions.

Reacting to the development, a football fan, Abu Hussaini, said the coach had given his best to the club and suggested that a lack of appreciation for his efforts made the resignation understandable.

Mr Hussaini expressed optimism that Mr Maikaba would secure better opportunities in the future, citing his resilience, experience and commitment to the game.

Wikki Tourists are presently occupying the 15th position on the NPFL standings with 29 points from 25 matches.

