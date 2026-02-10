Yet, despite all your unrelenting wickedness and unprecedented cruelty, not just in Kaiama but everywhere else that you and yours have killed, pillaged, plundered and abducted in our nation, you will NEVER conquer or break the spirit of our people or dismember our nation, because God is against you and the ancient boundaries cannot be broken.

“His words were as smooth as butter yet war was in his heart.” – Psalm 55: 21.

To Sadiku, the Butcher of Kaiama, I write the following.

I watched a video that provided graphic and disturbing evidence of your murderous activities.

You are the homicidal maniac and accursed soul that led the cowardly attack on our people in Kaiama, where you massacred over 200 innocent Nigerians of both the Muslim and Christian faith, even as they were praying.

Christians were burnt in their churches and Muslims were burnt in their mosques.

People who ran to hide in their houses were hacked into pieces and burnt in their homes with their families.

Women and children were shot, macheted and burnt alive, even as they prayed.

You used up all your bullets, then you resorted to using machetes and cudgels to finish the job.

We know the vampiric forces and Satanic entities that you serve, what they do with the blood, what they gain from it’s shedding and what they seek to achieve.

We know the dark spirits and demonic cult that use and possess you, that operate in the astral plain and that are known as the hidden hand.

You are not a leader and you are nowhere near the top of your Luciferean high command.

You are nothing but a low-level enforcer, a useful idiot, a shape-shifting reptilian, an expendable tool, an inconsequential pawn and a genocidal butcher that does their bidding and that will burn in hell forever.

Yet, despite all your unrelenting wickedness and unprecedented cruelty, not just in Kaiama but everywhere else that you and yours have killed, pillaged, plundered and abducted in our nation, you will NEVER conquer or break the spirit of our people or dismember our nation, because God is against you and the ancient boundaries cannot be broken.

You are a servant of Shaitan, the Prince of Darkness, yet you know that darkness cannot overcome light and that your time is short.

Now hear this: your end will come soon and it will be worse than that of Abubakar Shekau, Osama Bin Ladin, Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, Abu Musa Al Barnawi and all the other genocidal maniacs and terrorists put together.

You are a man of blood and you will end in blood. You lived by the sword and you will die by the sword.

You killed our people, though they did you no harm, and though they were innocent and defenceless.

You slaughteted our women and children without pity or mercy.

You killed our soldiers with impunity despite their courage and gallantry.

You targetted our elders and traditional rulers despite their appeals and in spite of all their efforts.

You killed the Christians and you killed the Muslims even as they worshipped and prayed to God.

It is in the same way that you and the cruel hordes of Mordor that march with you shall be killed without mercy.

The innocent blood you have shed shall speak against you and yours before God in Heaven, the Sword of the Lord shall cut you and yours to pieces and the East Wind of destruction shall scatter and blow you and yours away from generation to generation.

The Bible says there is no peace for the wicked and therefore you shall have no peace: neither shall your lineage or anyone that has your blood excel.

The Bible says “touch not my anointed and do my Prophets no harm”: you have touched the anointed of the Lord and done His Prophets harm therefore you shall reap what you have sown.

The Creator of the Universe, the God of Heaven and Earth, the Lord God of Hosts, the Ancient of Days, He that is high and lifted up who holds the world together by the power of His word and He who is irresistible and mighty in battle WILL avenge us and strike you down.

These words are sealed by the Blood of Yeshua and cannot be altered or resisted.

Your end shall be worse than that of Sennacherub, Pharaoh, Herod, Jezebel and Goliath.

I say to you today that you are the uncircumcised Philistine who has chosen to defy the Armies of the Living God and like the uncircumcised Philistine that David slew, you shall be slain before the eyes of the world. We shall see your rotting corpse spread across the field of battle and your entire bloodline shall be brought to an end.

I, Sadauki, have spoken these words and so it shall be in the mighty name of Yeshua HaMashiach, the God whose I am and the God whom I serve.

To our people I say, do not be deterred, do not be dismayed and do not be afraid, for the Lord our God is with us.

I say the Egyptians we see today, we shall see them no more.

I say fight the good fight with all thy might without regret or relenting in the knowledge that good always prevails over evil.

I say seek victory and achieve it for our nation, for our women, for our children and for future generations yet unborn.

This we must do and God will give us the strength and courage to do it.

For our great nation Nigeria, it is LIFE, VICTORY and a NEW and GREAT beginning, but for ISWAP, Ansaru, Boko Haram, Lakurawa and the Legions of Hell behind them, it is DEATH, DEFEAT and DESTRUCTION.

Peace, joy, abundance, prosperity, hope, strength, courage, love, unity, long life, all manner of blessings and a glorious and expected end is our future and our portion and nothing can change it.

Whether it be affliction, trial, tribulation, persecution, infirmity, pain, loss, suffering, lack, incarceration, torture, humiliation or even death, as the Book of Romans 8: 31-39 said, NOTHING can separate us from the love of the Lord and nothing can negate or break the sure word and promises of Christ Jesus.

He is is our strength, our shield, our glory and the lifter of our heads.

He SHALL see us through and deliver us from the hand of the heathen and bloodthirsty and evil men.

I conclude with the words of Psalm 35:1,

“O Lord, contend against those who contend against us, fight against those who fight against us, take hold of shield and buckler and rise for our help, draw the spear and javelin against our pursuers, say to our souls I am your deliverance”.

So it is and so it shall be in the mighty name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ of Nazareth, son of the Living God!

Femi Fani-Kayode is a former Minister of Culture and Tourism, a former Minister of Aviation, the Sadaukin Shinkafi, the Wakilin Doka Potiskum, the Otunba of Joga Orile, the Aare Ajagunla of Otun Ekiti and a legal practitioner.