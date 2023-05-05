Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The management of Bauchi’s Wikki Tourists Football Club has announced that an inquiry into allegations that some of the team’s players were involved in match-fixing and a betting scandal has begun.

Balarabe Douglas, the club’s chairman, told reporters on Thursday in Bauchi that some of their players have been accused of “match-fixing and betting for selfish reasons”.

He said this development has led to frustration among the club’s hierarchy, as well as the team’s supporters and the entire citizens of Bauchi State.

“We commenced an investigation into allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes by some of our players in breach of the Wikki Tourists’ conduct and regulations.

“The management can confirm that the wide investigation is now at an advanced stage, and it is anticipated that it will be completed shortly, at which point any potential charges will be considered.

“The players involved have really frustrated the efforts of the team and the management in all the matches of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL),” the club chairman said.

Douglas then appealed to supporters of Wikki Tourists and the Bauchi State citizens to remain calm, saying the club would soon return to its better days.

“The management firmly opposes game manipulation, gambling, and other acts that violate sports integrity and ethics, and will hand out punishments based on the final investigation,” he said.

The club chairman, however, commended the NPFL Interim Management Committee (IMC) for restoring to the club the previously deducted three points and three goals.

The deduction was a penalty for an alleged offence of fan misbehaviour.

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

