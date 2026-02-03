Kai Havertz scored a late winner as Arsenal edged Chelsea 1–0 at the Emirates Stadium to book their place in the Carabao Cup final, sealing a 4–2 aggregate victory over their London rivals.

Tuesday’s win sends Arsenal into their first domestic cup final since they lifted the FA Cup in 2020 and extends their unbeaten run against Chelsea to 10 matches across all competitions.

With much at stake, both sides started the second-leg semi-final cautiously.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez was forced into early action after dealing with two poor backpasses, while Arsenal also looked nervous at the back, allowing Liam Delap a sight of goal, which he dragged wide.

The game remained tight and physical, with battles across the pitch and few clear chances. Arsenal came close midway through the first half when a curling effort forced Sánchez into a sharp save.

Arsenal pushed again before the break, with Gabriel Martinelli threatening down the flank, but Chelsea defended well to keep the score level at halftime.

Chelsea showed more urgency after the restart as they chased an equaliser on aggregate. Efforts from distance and a few dangerous moments inside the Arsenal box raised the tempo, but clear chances were limited as both teams struggled to break each other down.

Arsenal responded with fresh legs and more attacking intent late in the game. Gabriel Magalhães came close with a header that was blocked, while Chelsea also threatened from set pieces but failed to find the breakthrough they needed.

Just as the match seemed destined for a barren draw on the night, Arsenal struck. In stoppage time, Declan Rice surged forward and picked out substitute Kai Havertz.

The forward showed composure to round Sánchez and calmly slide the ball into the net, sparking wild celebrations inside the Emirates.

The goal confirmed Arsenal’s place in the final and deepened Chelsea’s frustration, as they lost both legs of an EFL Cup semi-final for the first time since the 1990/91 season.

Chelsea’s wait for another Carabao Cup title, last won in 2015, goes on.

Arsenal, meanwhile, march on with confidence, momentum, and clear bragging rights in London.