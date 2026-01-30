The police in Benue State repelled an armed attack at a checkpoint in Orakam, Obadigbo Local Government Area, killing four suspected bandits and recovering firearms, on Thursday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Udeme Edet, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to Ms Edet, operatives of the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force were conducting a routine stop-and-search operation at about 5 p.m. when they intercepted a black Golf 3 car at a checkpoint in Orakam.

“During the course of the search, occupants of the vehicle violently resisted the operatives,” she said.

“In a desperate attempt to evade arrest, two of the suspects produced AK-47 rifles and opened fire on the police personnel.”

She said the operatives responded and engaged the suspects in a gun duel.

“As a result of the engagement, four armed bandits were neutralised, while one armed suspect fled into a nearby bush,” Ms Edet said.

She said the police recovered one AK-47 rifle, a magazine containing 15 rounds of live ammunition, the Golf 3 vehicle and items suspected to be criminal charms at the scene.

Ms Edet said efforts were ongoing to track and arrest the fleeing suspect, adding that investigations had commenced.

She quoted the Commissioner of Police in Benue, Ifeanyi Emenari, as commending the operatives for what he described as their “bravery and operational effectiveness” and reassuring residents of the command’s commitment to tackling armed criminality across the state.

The latest operation comes weeks after similar police actions in the state. PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that on 7 January 2026, police operatives neutralised a suspected notorious bandit in Ukum Local Government Area and arrested eight suspects following a cult clash in Jato-Aka, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, during which two people were killed.

The police also recovered locally made firearms, ammunition and dangerous weapons during those operations.

Benue has recorded a series of security incidents in recent months, including armed attacks on rural communities, cult-related violence and highway crimes, prompting increased deployment of joint security forces across flashpoints in the state.

However, security analysts have repeatedly warned that while tactical successes are important, they do not address deeper structural challenges facing security agencies.

Recent analysis by the Centre for Democracy and Development noted that weak accountability, overlapping mandates and poor public trust continue to undermine security efforts in Nigeria, often fuelling mistrust between citizens and law enforcement.

The police urged residents to remain law-abiding and to provide “timely and credible information” to support ongoing security operations in Benue.