Senegal’s victorious Africa Cup of Nations squad arrived at their hotel in Dakar to a hero’s welcome at about 2.10 a.m.on Tuesday, capping a dramatic and controversy-laden AFCON 2025 campaign with scenes of celebration back home.

In an exclusive video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, members of the Teranga Lions were seen walking with their gold medals around their necks amid cheers from fans, security personnel and hotel staff, many waving national flags and chanting the players’ names.

Smiles, embraces and raised fists marked the first public appearance of the champions on Senegalese soil since their dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over hosts Morocco in Sunday night’s final in Rabat.

The triumph sealed Senegal’s second AFCON title, following their maiden success in Cameroon in 2021, and reinforced their status as one of Africa’s dominant football forces in recent years.

However, the final itself was far from straightforward. The showpiece match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium descended into chaos deep into stoppage time after Morocco were awarded a controversial penalty following a VAR review of a challenge involving Senegal defender Moussa Diouf and Morocco forward Brahim Díaz. The decision sparked furious protests, with several Senegal players and officials briefly walking off the pitch.

Play was halted for nearly 20 minutes as tensions flared on and off the field, including scuffles in the stands involving supporters and security personnel. Senegal forward Sadio Mane, who remained on the pitch, was instrumental in persuading his teammates to return and see out the match.

When play resumed, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved Díaz’s attempted ‘panenka’ penalty, a moment that swung momentum decisively. The Teranga Lions then struck in extra time, with Pape Gueye scoring a stunning goal in the fourth minute to secure a famous victory.

In the aftermath, the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) condemned the “unacceptable behaviour” witnessed during the final and confirmed it has opened a review, stating it is examining all available footage and will refer the matter to its competent bodies for possible disciplinary action.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also weighed in, criticising the walkout and stressing the need to respect match officials and the laws of the game.

Despite the controversy, scenes in Dakar were dominated by joy and pride as Senegalese fans celebrated a hard-fought triumph.