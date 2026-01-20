Academic activities were disrupted on Monday at the Ondo State College of Health Technology in Akure, as students embarked on a peaceful protest demanding better learning conditions.

The students also alleged that they were being extorted and that they were learning under poor, near-extinct infrastructure.

The students, who gathered at the school’s main entrance in their hundreds as early as 7 a.m., barricaded the gate with a bonfire while chanting solidarity songs.

They vowed that no lecture or examination would take place until the management addressed what they described as years of neglect and exploitation at the institution.

Armed with placards bearing various inscriptions, the protesting students highlighted the deteriorating conditions in classrooms, hostels, and laboratories, as well as the lack of a reliable water supply on campus.

Some of the inscriptions displayed by the students read “We Are Tired of This Wickedness,” “Health Tech With Poor Environment,” and “Stop Extortion Now.” “No Solution, No Exams, ” “We cannot continue like this. The environment is not fit for learning. Until they fix these problems, there will be no exams, no lectures.”

The Provost of the College, Emoruwa Oluwambe, in his reaction, denied the allegations levelled against the management.

Mr Oluwambe, however, said the state government had intervened and called for a meeting, promising to give a comprehensive response later.

Security operatives were later deployed on the premises to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has responded to the development, saying it will take action to address all issues raised by the students.

The Commissioner for Health, Banji Ajaka, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Ondo State Ministry of Health, Adeniran Ikuomola, visited the institution on Monday to help calm frayed nerves.

Mr Ajaka met with the school management and the Students’ Union of the College to make peace and settle their rancour.

A statement by the ministry’s Press Officer, Victor Agunbiade, said the commissioner’s visit to the school was to restore peace and calm.

“Dr Banji Ajaka was also in the school to make an on-site assessment of students’ complaints,” he added.

The commissioner assured the students that all their requests would be looked into and addressed, urging them to exercise patience.