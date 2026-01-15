Some football fans have berated the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over poor officiating in Nigeria’s 2-4 loss on penalties to hosts Morocco in the semifinals of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The fans took to social media to criticise Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea, who took charge of proceedings on the day, alleging that his decisions were biased.

At the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium on Wednesday, Morocco put a dent to Nigeria’s unscathed run in the tournament as both teams could not find the back of the net in 120 minutes.

After the game, Super Eagles right-back, Bright Osayi-Samuel, while interviewed by journalists, noted that the referee made numerous unfair calls.

“It was very painful to lose. I think we played well. The back four was amazing and I am proud of the team.

“The manager and board members came down to say they are proud of the team. It is painful that we lost on penalties—which is about luck.

“One thing I would say is that the referee was appalling. I am not saying that is the reason we lost, but (he) was making very wrong decisions.

“It is painful to see that we have such referee in big games like today. However, I wish Morocco all the best,’’ Osayi-Samuel added.

Nigerian actor, Pere Egbi, on his X account, lambasted referees in AFCON, alleging unprofessionalism while urging CAF to henceforth invite officials outside the continent.

“AFCON should never have referees from Africa officiating its games again.

“Bring in European or American referees who would referee a game with fairness and zero prejudice.

“You can’t tell me that the refereeing in this AFCON has been fair! Referees now come in the pitch to play games as well now.

“This is my take, I don’t care if you like it or not,’’ he said.

A Nigerian journalist, Sulaiman Adebayo, who is in Morocco, on his X account noted that poor officiating could have affected Super Eagles mentally.

“I can understand people saying we shouldn’t blame the officiating alone but if you understand football & how it works, biased officiating could knock you off psychologically.

“All the niggles & inconsistent calls affected flow of the game and mental state as well.

“Imagine, a Moroccan player kicked the ball away to prevent play from commencing immediately and the referee warned him instead of issuing a card.

“Although, we didn’t play to our level. Substitutions were late and we need to take our penalty sessions seriously in training,’’ Mr Adebayo noted.

Another Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana, said he had no words for the center referee.

“…But for @DanielLaryea3, the Ghanaian referee that handled this #MARNGA #AFCON2025 semi-final, I have no good words for him’’.

The loss means Nigeria will face Egypt for the third-place finish on Saturday while hosts Morocco will take on Senegal in the final game on Sunday.

(NAN)