The Rivers House of Assembly failed to reconvene on Thursday, a week after adjourning a sitting at which impeachment proceedings were initiated against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

The conference hall of the Assembly’s legislative quarters along Aba Road, where the House currently sits following the demolition of its chamber, showed no sign of activity as of noon, Punch newspaper reported.

No explanation was issued for the failure to reconvene, and no fresh date for resumption was announced.

Impeachment notice in limbo?

At its first sitting of 2026 last week, the House commenced impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy over alleged gross misconduct, including the demolition of the assembly complex and spending Rivers’ money without legislative approval.

The sitting was adjourned to 15 January.

For the assembly not to hold, it has created an uncertainty over the impeachment move.

Background to recurring crisis

The stalled sitting comes against the backdrop of a protracted power struggle between the executive and the legislature in the oil-rich state. The political crisis is linked to feud between Governor Fubara and his predecessor and current FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

The political crisis has repeatedly paralysed governance in the state and split the legislature into two factions. This is the third impeachment attempt on Governor Fubara in less than three years.

Four of the 26 lawmakers who signed the impeachment notice have since withdrawn from it. They are now appealing for an amicable resolution of the crisis.

Their exit from the Wike-backed plot is seen by political observers as an early sign of division within the minister’s once-cohesive political structure in the state.

Party switch and shifting calculations

Governor Fubara’s recent defection to the All Progressives Congress has further altered the political equation in Rivers. Analysts say the move appears to have offered the governor a layer of political protection he lacked while battling the assembly, when he was in the PDP.

The House spokesman, Enemi George, and Martin Amaewhule did not respond to calls seeking their comments.