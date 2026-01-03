Arsenal took another big step in the Premier League title race on Saturday, opening a six-point lead at the top of the table after a tough 3-2 win away at Bournemouth.

It was a weekend that also had a strong Nigerian presence, with Tolu Arokodare, Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi all involved across key fixtures.

The Gunners had to work hard for their victory after a shaky start at Vitality Stadium.

Defender Gabriel gifted Bournemouth the opening goal in the 10th minute when his loose pass fell kindly for Evanilson, who rolled the ball into an empty net.

The Gunners responded quickly and with purpose, as Gabriel made amends six minutes later by scoring from close range following good play down the flank by Noni Madueke.

The win pushed Arsenal six points clear of Aston Villa at the top and underlined their growing confidence as the season gathers pace.

It also came just days after their dominant win over Villa, further strengthening their hold on first place.

At Molineux, Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare started 2026 on a positive note as Wolverhampton Wanderers recorded their first league win of the season, beating West Ham United 3-0.

Arokodare came close to scoring in the 36th minute when his powerful header looked destined for the net, but West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola produced a fine save while moving in the opposite direction.

Wolves, however, did not need Arokodare’s goal to get the job done. Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-chan and Mateus Mané all scored in the first half to seal a long-awaited win.

The result ended a historically poor start, with Wolves becoming the last team this season to taste victory. They moved onto six points, still well adrift of safety but with renewed belief.

At Villa Park, Ola Aina returned to action for Nottingham Forest after months out with a hamstring injury picked up on international duty with Nigeria.

The defender started as Forest fell 3-1 to Aston Villa, who bounced back strongly from their midweek loss to Arsenal.

Aina was replaced in the 69th minute, while his Super Eagles teammate Taiwo Awoniyi remained an unused substitute.

The defeat extended Forest’s winless run to four games, while Villa climbed to second place, keeping Arsenal firmly in their sights as the title race continues.