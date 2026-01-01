Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has been officially crowned the highest-rated player at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, a fitting reward for a group-stage campaign defined by control, creativity, and ruthless efficiency.

According to leading football analytics platform “WhoScored”, the Atalanta attacker tops the AFCON player ratings chart with an outstanding score of 8.36, placing him ahead of several of the continent’s biggest names and underlining his immense influence for Nigeria so far.

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez follows in second place with a rating of 8.02, while fellow Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze sits third on 7.92. Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah ranks fourth with 7.85, and Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo completes the top five on 7.73.

Lookman’s numbers tell the story

Lookman has been nothing short of sensational since the tournament kicked off in Morocco.

In just two appearances, the 28 year old has delivered two goals and two assists, combining sharp finishing with intelligent movement and decisive final passes. His performances have not only lit up Nigeria’s attack but have also set the tactical tone for the Super Eagles’ fluid, high tempo style.

Nigeria cruised through Group C with a perfect record of three wins from three matches, finishing top with nine points and sending an early message to the rest of the field. Chukwueze’s own contribution, two assists in two games further highlights the balance and depth in Nigeria’s wide areas, a key feature of their group stage dominance.

Eyes on the knockout rounds

As the Super Eagles prepare for their Round of 16 showdown against Mozambique, all eyes will be on Lookman to see if he can sustain his elite level output when the pressure intensifies.

With confidence soaring and multiple attacking threats firing, Nigeria head into the knockout phase believing this could be the campaign where talent, form, and ambition finally align.

For now, one thing is clear: at AFCON 2025, Ademola Lookman isn’t just performing; he’s setting the standard.