Two people were killed and at least six others were injured in separate road traffic crashes recorded across Lagos on New Year’s Day, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has said.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday by its Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, the agency said the fatal crash occurred at Iyana Itire, inward Oshodi, following a collision between a Volkswagen commercial bus and a Toyota Sienna car.

LASTMA said two occupants died in the crash. It said its officials arrived promptly at the scene, evacuated the area and contacted the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit to remove the bodies of the deceased, while traffic was controlled to prevent further disruption.

In a separate incident along the Ibeju Bridge, inward Eleko axis of the Lekki–Ajah Expressway, a DAF tanker collided with an Opel Zafira car. Two victims sustained critical injuries and were rescued by LASTMA’s emergency response team before being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Another crash was recorded at Owode Elede, inward Owode Onirin on the Ikorodu Road corridor, involving a Volkswagen commercial bus and a Toyota Corolla. Four persons were injured in the accident and were evacuated to a hospital by LASTMA operatives, who also restored traffic flow in the area.

Reacting to the incidents, LASTMA’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the crashes as avoidable, attributing them largely to reckless driving and excessive speeding.

He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and urged motorists to obey traffic regulations, particularly during festive periods marked by increased vehicular movement.

Mr Bakare-Oki also commended LASTMA personnel for their prompt response, noting that their interventions helped to prevent further casualties.

The agency reiterated its commitment to enforcing traffic laws, responding swiftly to emergencies and intensifying public sensitisation on road safety across the state.

Road traffic crashes remain a recurring public safety challenge in Lagos, Africa’s most populous city, where high vehicle density, commercial transport pressure and speeding often combine to increase accident risks, especially during festive and high-mobility periods such as the New Year.

Official data from LASTMA show that thousands of road accidents are recorded annually across major corridors, including Ikorodu Road, Oshodi routes and the Lekki–Ajah Expressway.