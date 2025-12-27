Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has opened the door to a possible tactical shake-up ahead of Nigeria’s heavyweight Group C showdown against Tunisia on Saturday night at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday in Fez, the Malian tactician revealed he is torn between sticking with his possession-driven philosophy and adopting a more pragmatic, direct approach to counter the Tunisians’ quality and experience.

“I cannot talk about my starting eleven, you will see at the beginning of the game. I can tell you something, now in my mind,” Chelle said.

“I have two options, the first is to maybe let the ball go to Tunisia, and when we get the ball go directly to score a goal or to continue with our philosophy, because Tunisia is a great game, maybe we will change something.”

The comments underline the magnitude of the contest, one that could shape the entire trajectory of Nigeria’s AFCON campaign.

Group C stakes: Leadership, leverage, and the knockout path

Nigeria arrive at Saturday’s encounter sitting second in Group C with three points, following a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Tanzania in their opening fixture on Tuesday evening. Tunisia, however, topped the group on goal difference after a more commanding 3–1 win against Uganda.

With both sides level on points, the equation is simple: victory guarantees automatic qualification to the knockout stages and places the winner in pole position to top the group; an outcome that could mean a more favourable draw in the next round and avoidance of a traditional heavyweight.

The clash at the Fez Stadium is therefore more than just a group match; it is a battle for control, momentum, and strategic advantage.

History, hurt, and the Cameroon ghost

Beyond the immediate mathematics, history casts a long shadow over this fixture. Tunisia hold a narrow edge in the head-to-head record, with seven wins from 21 meetings, compared to six victories for the Super Eagles.

But it is their most recent encounter that still burns in the Nigerian psyche.

At the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, Nigeria entered the round-of-16 clash as overwhelming favourites, having swept through the group stage with three wins, including a famous 1–0 victory over Egypt. Tunisia, by contrast, had stumbled into the knockout rounds as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

Yet football is ruthless. A first-half red card to Alex Iwobi tilted the contest, and a Youssef Msakni strike sealed a shock 1–0 victory for Tunisia, ending Nigeria’s campaign abruptly and painfully.

That night in Cameroon remains unfinished business.

Ndidi: No fear, no pressure, only correction

Captain, and midfield general Wilfred Ndidi admitted the squad has not forgotten that defeat, but insisted the Super Eagles are determined to write a different story this time.

“We are talking about it (defeat to Tunisia at the 2021 AFCON), we actually spoke of it and hopefully it is not going to happen the second time,” Ndidi said.

Speaking further at Friday’s press conference, the former Leicester City midfielder stressed that Nigeria are focused on the present, not paralysed by the past.

“The guys are really prepared, we don’t want to think about what happened (previous clash), we just want to face this one because definitely it’s a new team with good players, good group.”

Ndidi also brushed aside suggestions that Nigeria are under extra pressure to win the tournament following their failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

“There’s no pressure on us, no pressure at all.

“We didn’t qualify for the World Cup but we are actually ready for this tournament; it’s just like another opportunity to correct the wrong.

“The guys are ready, the team is ready for this tournament. It was painful that we didn’t qualify for the World Cup and we are ready for this to achieve something.”

Decisive night in Fez

Nigeria and Tunisia will lock horns on Saturday night in Fez. Both teams arrive with confidence, both carry scars, and both understand what is at stake.

For Chelle, it is a test of tactical courage.

For the Super Eagles, it is a chance to seize control, settle a score, and announce, once again, that ambition and legacy still drive Nigerian football.