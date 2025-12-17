Nigeria’s preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations received a major lift on Wednesday as star striker Victor Osimhen arrived in camp, completing the Super Eagles’ 28-man squad in Egypt.

Osimhen’s arrival means head coach Eric Sékou Chelle now has his full complement of players available as Nigeria enter the final phase of build-up for the tournament in Morocco.

The Galatasaray forward had been the only absentee since camp opened in Cairo last weekend.

His presence now adds pace, goals and leadership to a squad already brimming with experience and attacking options.

Camp now complete

With Osimhen’s arrival, all 28 invited players are now present in camp.

Goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Stanley Nwabali and Amas Obasogie are already settled, while the defence is led by Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Zaidu Sanusi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Chidozie Awaziem, Igho Ogbu and Ryan Alebiosu.

Nigeria’s midfield group features Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Raphael Onyedika, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro and Tochukwu Nnadi, offering Chelle a blend of control, energy and creativity.

Up front, Osimhen joins Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Paul Onuachu, Cyriel Dessers, Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke, Salim Fago Lawal and Usman Muhammed, giving the Super Eagles depth and variety in attack.

Final phase of preparation

The Super Eagles opened camp on Sunday in Cairo, with coaches and backroom staff arriving early to oversee the preparations. Nigeria have already played a friendly match against Egypt, using the fixture to assess new faces and fine-tune tactical ideas ahead of the finals.

With the squad now complete, attention will turn to match sharpness, team chemistry and tactical discipline as Chelle works to settle on his strongest lineup.

Eyes on AFCON opener

Nigeria are scheduled to fly to Fès on Thursday, where they will base themselves for the group stage of the tournament.

Three-time champions Nigeria will begin their AFCON 2025 campaign on 23 December against Tanzania, before facing Tunisia on 27 December and Uganda on 30 December in Group C. All matches will be played at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

With Osimhen now in camp and preparations gathering momentum, the Super Eagles will hope a full squad can translate into a strong start in Morocco — and a serious push for a fourth AFCON title.