A former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says his new book is aimed at correcting misconceptions, providing context, and sharing firsthand accounts of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Mr Mohammed stated this in Abuja on Wednesday at the presentation of his book “Headlines and Soundbites: Media Moments that Defined an Administration.”

He described the book as a personal effort to document his work as the longest-serving minister of information and culture in Nigeria’s history, spanning information, culture, tourism and national orientation.

The former minister said the book placed his experiences within the wider context of how government policies under the Buhari administration were shaped and communicated to Nigerians.

“For almost eight years, I was at the centre of government communication, crisis management, national orientation, culture, and tourism.

“I saw firsthand how decisions were made, how narratives were shaped, and how misinformation often overshadowed facts.

“This book, therefore, is about correcting misconceptions, providing context, and sharing firsthand accounts, accounts that history must never forget,” he said.

Mr Mohammed said the publication reflected his belief that Africans must tell their own stories to avoid distortion, stressing that his long access to government decision-making placed a responsibility on him to preserve an accurate record.

He said readers would gain insights into tough decisions taken during his tenure, moments when he nearly resigned, as well as government communication strategies during the 2023 elections.

Additionally, he said the book provides insight into the recovery of stolen artefacts and engagement with the Bring Back Our Girls movement, among others.

He added that the book documented efforts to counter misinformation on security, the “Change Begins With Me” national orientation campaign, and his personal reflections on the late president.

Asked whether the book was written to defend Buhari’s legacy, Mr Mohammed said the truth required no defence, adding that the administration’s achievements were documented through the scorecard series and a legacy portal.

“President Muhammadu Buhari did his best and left the rest to posterity, which I am confident will be kind to him,” he said.

He expressed hope that the book would serve as a resource for researchers, media professionals and students of politics, communication and public relations.

Segun Adeniyi, the former presidential spokesperson and chairman, Thisday Editorial Board, who is the book reviewer, described the publication as an important insider account of the Buhari administration.

Mr Adeniyi said the 584-page book served as a historical document, policy defence and, at times, a rebuttal of critics of both the Buhari administration and the former minister of information and culture.

“What emerges is the portrait of a minister who saw himself not merely as a government spokesperson, but as a strategic communicator tasked with changing the narrative,” the reviewer said.

He noted that the book provided valuable insider accounts of government communication, particularly during crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the prolonged P&ID arbitration case, media tours of security-affected areas and Nigeria’s digital switchover.

He also praised the chapters on Nigeria’s efforts to repatriate stolen artefacts, including the Benin Bronzes, and the restoration of the National Theatre, describing them as compelling and informative.

However, he expressed reservations about the book’s treatment of controversial issues such as the suspension of Twitter and the #EndSARS protests, saying some sections read more like legal briefs than balanced historical accounts.

While acknowledging the challenges faced by the former minister in managing government communication amid intense opposition and misinformation, the reviewer said the book showed limited self-criticism and a tendency to conflate disagreement with misinformation.

“Future researchers will find valuable raw materials here, including timelines, policies and documents, but they will need to triangulate this account with other sources to arrive at a fuller picture,” he said.

