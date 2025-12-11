The Atlas Lions of Morocco have released their final 28-man list for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025, confirming the players who will lead the host nation’s charge for a long-awaited continental title on home soil.
The Atlas Lions, one of Africa’s most technically gifted and tactically consistent sides over the last decade, will be hosting AFCON for only the second time in their history.
The first was in 1988, when the tournament featured eight teams and Morocco finished in fourth place.
Despite their rich footballing pedigree, their only AFCON triumph remains the 1976 title, won in Ethiopia.
The 2025 tournament therefore carries symbolic weight: a chance to lift the trophy at home, nearly half a century after their lone continental success.
Balanced squad for a high-expectation tournament
Head coach Walid Regragui has assembled a squad blending World Cup-tested experience, dynamic young talent, and strong domestic performers.
The list features 26 main squad players across all departments — 3 goalkeepers, 9 defenders, 6 midfielders, and 8 forwards — plus two reserve players on standby.
Below is the full squad as released.
FINAL SQUAD
Goalkeepers (3)
Yassine Bounou
Munir El Kajoui
El Mehdi Al Harrar
Defenders (9)
Achraf Hakimi
Mohamed Chibi
Jawad El Yamiq
Romain Saïss
Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal
Nayef Aguerd
Adam Masina
Noussair Mazraoui
Anass Salah-Eddine
Midfielders (6)
Oussama Targhalline
Sofyan Amrabat
Ismael Saibari
Neil El Aynaoui
Bilal El Khannouss
Azzedine Ounahi
Forwards (8)
Brahim Diaz
Ilias Akhomach
Chemsdine Talbi
Youssef En-Nesyri
Ayoub El Kaabi
Soufiane Rahimi
Abdessamad Ezzalzouli
Eliesse Ben Seghir
Reserve Players (2)
Hamza Igamane
Youssef Belammari
A golden opportunity
Morocco enter AFCON 2025 as one of the tournament favourites, buoyed by their historic 2022 World Cup semi-final run and consistent performances in major competitions.
The squad includes some of Europe’s most influential African players — notably Bounou, Hakimi, Saïss, Amrabat, Ounahi and En-Nesyri — alongside a new generation breaking through in top leagues.
Hosting AFCON again comes nearly a decade after Morocco famously withdrew from hosting the 2015 edition due to Ebola-related public health concerns across West Africa.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) subsequently moved the tournament to Equatorial Guinea.
With the 2025 event now back on Moroccan soil, the federation is determined to deliver a model tournament both on and off the pitch.
For the Atlas Lions, the expectations will be make it all the way to the final, and attempt to win a second continental title for the first time since 1976.