African teams have been handed somewhat tricky groups at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Friday’s draw, which confirmed that Mexico vs South Africa will be the opening match at the 87,523-capacity Estadio Azteca.

The fixture brings back memories of the 2010 World Cup opener in Johannesburg, where Siphiwe Tshabalala scored a famous goal in a 1–1 draw.

Sixteen years later, the two countries will open the tournament again, this time in front of one of football’s most historic crowds.

While the expanded World Cup offers Africa more places than before, the draw shows that advancing past the group stage will still be very tough.

African teams handed difficult starts

South Africa are back at the World Cup for the first time since 2010 and will face hosts Mexico and a fast, disciplined South Korea in Group A.

Morocco, who made history by reaching the semi-finals in 2022, must take on five-time champions Brazil and Scotland in Group C.

Ivory Coast will battle Germany and Ecuador in Group E, while Tunisia face a tough challenge against the Netherlands and Japan in Group F.

Egypt return to the World Cup with Belgium and Iran waiting in Group G, and Senegal — one of Africa’s strongest sides — are drawn against former world champions France and Norway in Group I.

Algeria will meet Argentina and Austria in Group J, making it another very demanding group for Africa.

Every African team will have to be fully prepared from the first whistle.

Nigeria missing again — a painful reminder

For many Nigerian fans, the draw was another reminder of the country’s recent struggles.

The Super Eagles will miss a second straight World Cup after failing to qualify, despite the expanded 48-team format expected to favour African sides.

Nigeria’s absence feels even bigger when you look at the matchups waiting for other African teams. These are the kinds of global tests Nigerian fans are used to seeing the Super Eagles face — but this time, the country will only watch from the sidelines.

The focus now shifts to AFCON 2025, where Nigeria must start rebuilding if it hopes to return to the World Cup stage by 2030.

Full World Cup groups

Group A:

Mexico

South Korea

South Africa

Denmark / North. Macedonia / Czechia / Ireland

Group B:

Canada

Switzerland

Qatar

Italy / Wales / North. Ireland / Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C:

Brazil

Morocco

Scotland

Haiti

Group D:

USA

Australia

Paraguay

Turkey / Romania / Slovakia / Kosovo

Group E:

Germany

Ecuador

Côte d’Ivoire

Curacao

Group F:

Netherlands

Japan

Tounisia

Ukraine / Sweden / Poland / Albania

Group G:

Belgium

Iran

Egypt

New Zealand

Group H:

Spain

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde

Group I:

France

Senegal

Norway

Iraq / Bolivia / Suriname

Group J:

Argentina

Austria

Algeria

Jordan

Group K:

Portugal

Colombia

Uzbekistan

DR Congo / Jamaica / New Caledonia

Group L:

England

Croatia

Panama

Ghana