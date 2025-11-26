Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 preparations have suffered a major setback, as breakout Super Eagles defender Benjamin Fredrick has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury, derailing what should have been his first appearance at Africa’s biggest football showpiece.

The 20-year-old, one of the most consistent performers under head coach Eric Chelle, reportedly sustained the injury during training on Friday with Belgian Pro League side FCV Dender EH, where he is on loan from Premier League outfit Brentford.

The news was confirmed by respected journalist Oluwashina Okeleji, who revealed on Tuesday via his X handle that the injury will sideline the defender until after the tournament.

“Brentford FC’s Nigeria defender Benjamin Fredrick set to miss AFCON 2025 with knee injury picked up in training at Belgian club Dender on Friday,” Okeleji reported.

“Expected to return to action after the tournament. The rising star started his country’s last six games under Eric Chelle.”

"Brentford FC's Nigeria defender Benjamin Fredrick set to miss AFCON 2025 with knee injury picked up in training at Belgian club Dender on Friday. Expected to return to action after the tournament. The rising star started his country's last six games under Eric Chelle."

A rapid rise interrupted

Fredrick’s absence hits harder because of the trajectory he has built in such a short time.

Since making his senior debut in the Unity Cup against Jamaica on 31 May, a match Nigeria won 5–4 on penalties after a 2–2 draw, the defender has become one of Chelle’s most trusted players. He has started six consecutive matches for Nigeria, showing versatility and maturity while slotting in at both centre-back and right-back.

He also featured for the entire 120 minutes in Nigeria’s tense CAF World Cup playoff games against Gabon and DR Congo, underlining his growing importance to the national team setup.

His impressive run made him a near-certain inclusion in the AFCON preliminary list expected this week, until injury struck at the worst possible moment.

Impact on Club and Country

Beyond the national team, the injury complicates things for Dender, who sit bottom of the Belgian Pro League with eight points from 15 matches. Fredrick, who has made 14 league appearances this season, starting 10, has been one of the few bright spots in a difficult campaign.

He has now missed the club’s last three fixtures against Royal Antwerp, Westerlo, and Standard Liège. Ironically, Dender finally secured their first win of the season, a 2–1 victory over Antwerp, on a day he wasn’t listed among the injured players.

With Fredrick now ruled out until 2026, the club must find defensive alternatives as they continue their fight for survival.

What this means for the Super Eagles

For Nigeria, this is more than just a personnel loss, it’s the loss of a young defender who had seamlessly transitioned into international football and brought fresh steel into the Eagles’ backline. His composure, versatility, and physical presence were set to be valuable assets at AFCON 2025.

Instead, Nigeria must now prepare for the tournament without one of its most exciting emerging talents.

As a rising star has been halted, disrupting a national team plan, the young defender is now forced to watch Africa’s biggest stage from the sidelines.

AFCON 2025 will go on, but without Benjamin Fredrick, the Super Eagles will feel this blow.