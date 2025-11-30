Arsenal dropped points again on Sunday after settling for a 1-1 draw with 10-man Chelsea as the race for the Premier League title continues.

Mikel Merino scored in the second half to save Arsenal, but the league leaders could not find a winner despite their advantage and long spells of control.

Arsenal stay five points ahead of Manchester City, but after two straight away games without victory, the gap suddenly feels smaller.

Chelsea had gone down to 10 men late in the first half after Moises Caicedo was sent off, yet still took the lead early in the second half through Trevoh Chalobah.

Merino equalised soon after, but Arsenal lacked the cutting edge needed to finish the job.

The result worked in Manchester City’s favour, especially after their late win against Leeds on Saturday lifted them into second place and kept their title chase alive.

Reds bounce back

Liverpool also took advantage of Arsenal’s slip. Arne Slot’s team ended a poor run of form by beating West Ham 2-0 in London. Alexander Isak, the club’s big summer signing, finally scored his first Premier League goal for the Reds with a neat finish just past the hour mark.

West Ham’s hopes faded even more when Lucas Paquetá was sent off, and Cody Gakpo sealed the win in stoppage time.

Other games

Manchester United fought back to beat Crystal Palace 2-1. Joshua Zirkzee ended a long goal drought with a clever turn and finish to bring United level early in the second half.

Mason Mount then drove in the winner from the edge of the box. Palace had earlier gone ahead from the penalty spot but could not hold on.

Aston Villa continued their strong form with a 1-0 win over Wolves, thanks to Boubacar Kamara’s second-half strike.

The result keeps Villa in fourth place, while Nigeria’s Tolu Arokodare and his Wolves teammates remain bottom and without a league win.

Brighton also stayed in the top five after a calm 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest, with goals from Maxim De Cuyper and Stefanos Tzimas.