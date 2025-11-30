Guinness, an official beer partner of the English Premier League, on Sunday hosted an epic live football screening for fans in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The event, held at Papiee’s Meatro along the Jahi Expressway, drew large crowds of supporters from major clubs including Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, who trooped in to witness the Premier League action.

Cheers, chants, banter and tense sighs filled the air as fans watched Arsenal take on Chelsea in the North London Derby at Stamford Bridge.

Strengthening Football Culture

According to the organisers, the Guinness Matchday experience is designed to deepen the brand’s bond with football and reinforce its long-standing place in Nigerian social culture.

“Guinness, the Official Beer of the Premier League, created the Guinness Matchday platform—an elevated football viewing experience that brings fans together to celebrate the game with energy, community and the bold flavour of Guinness,” the organisers said.

Over the years, Guinness Matchday has delivered some of Nigeria’s most memorable football viewing events through strong partnerships across telecom and broadcast platforms, helping position Guinness as an alcohol brand associated with football in the country.

Earlier this year, Guinness hosted the EPL Trophy Tour, giving fans across Nigeria a rare chance to see the iconic Premier League trophy up close while celebrating the vibrant community spirit associated with the brand.

For the ongoing season, Guinness Nigeria is rolling out Matchday Epic Viewing events across major cities from October to December, offering fans premium match screenings, great music and memorable social experiences.

In addition to the main viewing, the brand says fans can expect, interactive games and giveaways, opportunities to win exclusive Guinness merchandise, appearances from popular influencers and performances from top DJs