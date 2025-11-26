Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade, defensive lynchpin Ashleigh Plumptre, and Italy-based forward Rinsola Babajide have ignited national debate after publicly questioning the team’s total inactivity during the ongoing FIFA international window.

The window that ends on Tuesday, 2 December, could easily have hosted two solid friendly matches.

Instead? Nothing. Not a camp. Not a match. Not even a rumour of one.

And the players have had enough.

On Monday, the same day the window officially opened, hopes of a late-arranged fixture evaporated. In response, Ajibade, Plumptre and Babajide simultaneously shared a blunt flyer designed by football enthusiast Ifeoluwa Leo-Olagbaiye, reading:

“AFCON loading, zero friendlies confirmed.”

A message as simple as it is damning.

A continent preparing, except Nigeria

While the 10-time WAFCON champions remain idle, their continental rivals are marching ahead with intent:

Ghana secured a high-profile friendly against England for 2 December. Zambia, Kenya, and South Africa also lined up games to maximise the window.

Nigeria, the most successful women’s football nation in Africa, has none.

This comes at a critical juncture in the team’s competitive cycle. The Falcons are preparing to defend their crown at the next WAFCON in Morocco, having booked their ticket with a 3–1 aggregate win over the Benin Republic in October.

The stakes are even higher: WAFCON 2026 is not just about continental supremacy; it is also a direct qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, with the four semi-finalists guaranteed automatic slots and two more going to intercontinental playoffs.

Yet, despite the magnitude of what’s ahead, the Falcons have played only three matches this entire year, outside their unbeaten WAFCON qualifying run in July.

Criticism Mounts: “You are really messing WAFCON preparations up”

Prominent voices across the football community have slammed the Nigeria Football Federation for leaving the reigning African champions underprepared.

UK-based journalist Osasu Obayiuwana did not mince words, writing on X:

“Get the message that Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Ashleigh Plumptre and Rinsola Babajide are sending to the NFF, they are not happy with the lack of friendlies. You are really messing WAFCON preparations up due to your incompetence.”

Further going on to say; “What a shambles! How can the @NGSuper_Falcons be expected to defend their #WAFCON trophy and qualify for the @FIFAWWC with @thenff messing up like this? #Nigeria is really taking the Falcons for granted.😐😡”

Sports content creator Victor Ademola echoed the frustration, stressing the implications for both AFCON and the World Cup cycle:

“Nigeria’s women’s team deserves better. Zero friendlies; is World Cup qualifiers preparation being taken seriously?

The Super Falcons, reigning WAFCON champions, will not begin preparations until February 2026, just days before the tournament kicks off in March.

For a competition that also serves as qualifiers for the 2027 Women’s World Cup, this simply is not good enough.

The women deserve priority just like the men, if not more. They have earned it on the pitch.”

Another User, @postiveNGVibes, replied to @Osasuo in distaste, in line with his earlier statement.

“Then you have stooges making excuses for them about an imaginary opponent that pulled out at the last minute. These guys insult our collective intelligence and get away with it every now and then. It is most disheartening!!”

A legacy at risk

The Super Falcons’ identity is built on dominance, an iron grip on the continent and a reputation for overachieving even when underfunded, undervalued, or overlooked.

But this silence during a crucial FIFA window sends the wrong message at the wrong time.

With AFCON loading, the players have spoken. The nation is watching, and the NFF has nowhere to hide.

If Nigeria wants to remain Africa’s gold standard of women’s football, preparation cannot be optional. It must be intentional, and it must start now.