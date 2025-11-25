Super Falcons forward Uchenna Grace Kanu is set to unveil her debut memoir, Football, My Escape, on 2 December in Lagos.

The launch will take place at the MADHouse, UNILAG Lagoon Front, marking a major milestone for one of Nigeria’s most influential women’s footballers.

The memoir offers an unfiltered and moving account of Kanu’s journey from playing football in the streets of Aba to becoming a record-setting collegiate athlete in the United States and a global figure in the sport.

It is described as a story of “resilience, faith, and triumph,” capturing her childhood hardships, personal battles and the life-changing role football has played in shaping her path.

According to a statement issued ahead of the event, Kanu said: “This book is my truth, my journey, my struggles and my gratitude. I want young girls and boys across Africa to know that dreams are valid, even when the world feels loud. Football saved me, and gave me an escape route, as well as opened doors I never imagined.”

The debut memoir

The Lagos launch, which is free and open to the public, will feature an interactive reading session, fireside conversations on women’s football and youth empowerment, a Q&A with fans, book signings, photo opportunities and special performances.

Following the unveiling, Kanu will continue her outreach activities through the Uchenna Kanu Foundation, which will host its annual End-of-Year Event on 13 December, in Umuahia, Abia State.

This year’s edition will focus on youth empowerment, including a football scholarship scheme, donations of sports kits and educational materials, and mentorship sessions led by Kanu.

The foundation remains committed to promoting education and expanding opportunities for girls in sports, reflecting the Super Falcons star’s deep-rooted dedication to giving back to her community.