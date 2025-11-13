Wilfred Ndidi will captain the Super Eagles as Nigeria take on Gabon in Thursday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Head coach Eric Chelle has named a strong starting XI, opting for Stanley Nwabali in goal, with Benjamin Fredrick and Calvin Bassey anchoring the defence. Zaidu Sanusi and Bright Osayi-Samuel occupy the full-back positions as Nigeria seek a solid defensive shape.

In midfield, Ndidi leads the charge in his familiar holding role, flanked by Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze.

The Besiktas midfielder wears the captain’s armband in the absence of William Troost-Ekong, who starts from the bench.

Iwobi’s inclusion marks a personal milestone — his 90th appearance for the Super Eagles, underscoring his longevity and consistency since making his debut in 2015.

Up front, Nigeria field a dynamic attacking trio featuring Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams and Victor Osimhen. The combination offers both pace and precision, with Lookman and Chukwueze expected to provide width and creativity for Osimhen, who leads the line.

Among the substitutes are Maduka Okoye, Ekong, Frank Onyeka, Tolu Arokodare, and Moses Simon, giving Chelle ample options to tweak the game if needed.

The match is crucial to Nigeria’s World Cup hopes, with victory over Gabon setting up a potential showdown with Cameroon or DR Congo for a ticket to the intercontinental playoff.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nigerian time in Rabat.