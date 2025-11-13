Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has commended the President of the Court of Appeal, Hon Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem, for approving the establishment of the Abeokuta Division of the Court of Appeal, describing it as a landmark decision that will deepen justice delivery and strengthen the ease of doing business in the state.

The governor made the remarks while addressing participants at the State Treasury Board Meeting for the 2025–2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the 2026 Budget Session held at the Oba’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. He expressed profound gratitude to Justice Dongban-Mensem for what he called a visionary and pragmatic approval that recognises Ogun State’s strategic importance in Nigeria’s judicial and economic landscape, noting that she has demonstrated exceptional understanding of the challenges faced by the state and its growing judicial workload.

Mr Abiodun said the President of the Court of Appeal deserves commendation for graciously approving the establishment of the Ogun State Division of the Court of Appeal, adding that her leadership has brought renewed vigour to the appellate system. He said her decision reflects a deep commitment to justice, fairness, and accessibility, noting that she has shown outstanding foresight by granting the approval in response to the peculiar needs of Ogun State.

The governor explained that the state government had earlier met all requirements set by the Court of Appeal for the establishment of the new division. He said his administration had deliberately ensured that every necessary condition was fulfilled, from providing land to ensuring infrastructure readiness because of the value the institution brings to the justice system and the state’s economy.

Mr Abiodun stressed that the new court would not only bring justice closer to the people but would also play a key role in enhancing investor confidence and promoting economic growth. He said the project was a major pillar in the state’s Ease of Doing Business Index and a significant enabler of commercial activity.

According to him, about 75 percent of appeal cases handled by the Ibadan Division originate from Ogun State, making it imperative to have a division in Abeokuta where business and commercial disputes can be dispensed with expeditiously, giving investors greater confidence to invest in the state.

The governor revealed that the site for the new Court of Appeal complex had already been secured adjacent to the Judiciary Complex along Kobape Road, Abeokuta, and that construction would begin immediately. He said his administration would not wait for federal funding before commencing the project and would finance it pending future reimbursement, adding that the court would be completed and fully operational before the end of his tenure.

Governor Abiodun reiterated that the establishment of the Abeokuta Division was a testament to the foresight and fairness of Justice Dongban-Mensem and her dedication to efficient justice delivery across the country. He said the new division would significantly decongest the Ibadan Division, ensure timely resolution of appeals, and bring judicial services closer to the people of Ogun State.

The governor also commended the Ogun State judiciary for its steadfast cooperation and professionalism, describing it as the last hope of the common man and a vital partner in the state’s progress. He said the synergy between the executive and judicial arms of government had contributed immensely to the successes recorded by his administration and reaffirmed his commitment to providing the judiciary with the best working environment and support.

Mr Abiodun said the decision to establish the new Court of Appeal division was both a judicial and governance milestone, aligning perfectly with his administration’s commitment to institutional reform, equitable governance, and economic development. He described the move as a legacy project that would stand as a symbol of collaboration between the federal judiciary and the Ogun State Government.

The governor concluded by saying that the Abeokuta Division of the Court of Appeal would revolutionise the justice delivery system in Ogun State, reduce delays, and make justice swifter, fairer, and more accessible, while reinforcing confidence in governance and the rule of law.