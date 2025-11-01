Excitement and celebration filled the air at Baptist High School, Iwo, on Friday as Lanreleke Sports Academy clinched the inaugural Olurode Football Cup title with a commanding 3–0 victory over Islahudeen Community High School.

The much-anticipated final drew a large and enthusiastic crowd, including students, community members, football scouts, and dignitaries from across Iwo land.

The highlight of the day came when the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi (Telu I), performed the ceremonial kickoff and commended the Olurode family for their vision in initiating the grassroots football tournament.

“This is the kind of project our young people need,” the monarch said after the symbolic kickoff. “Football unites communities, builds discipline, and opens doors of opportunity. The Olurode family has done something remarkable by investing in youth development.”

A commanding first-half performance

Lanreleke Sports Academy wasted no time asserting their dominance in the final. Three quick-fire goals in the first half settled the contest before halftime.

Despite spirited resistance from the Islahudeen side, the boys from Lanreleke displayed superior coordination, tactical discipline, and fluid attacking play — hallmarks of a team that had been the most consistent throughout the tournament.

Their victory capped an impressive run that saw them dispatch Daaru Taqwa 4–0 in the semifinals, while Islahudeen earned their place in the final after edging Luther King’s College, Ileogbo, 1–0.

In the third-place playoff decided before Friday’s final, Daaru Taqwa defeated Luther King’s College 3–1.

Coaches reflect on the journey

Speaking after the match, Coach Lukman Yusuf, popularly known as Coach Romario, of Lanreleke Sports Academy, expressed joy at his team’s triumph.

“It gladdens my heart to win the maiden edition of the Olurode Football Cup,” he said with a smile. “We worked hard for this, and I’m happy to be part of history. Our opponents were a good side, but our team was more tactically and technically balanced. That made the difference.”

Coach Romario also explained the model behind Lanreleke Sports Academy, describing it as a blend of academics and structured sports training.

“It’s a proper school — our students attend regular classes and train for about one and a half hours daily,” he said. “We combine education with football. Our aim is to nurture well-rounded young people who can succeed both on and off the pitch.”

For Coach Olawale Wakeeb of Islahudeen Community High School, his team’s second-place finish was no reason for disappointment.

“I have to appreciate the organisers for this wonderful tournament,” he said. “They are helping to develop youth in Osun State and . My boys did their best. We may not have won, but we’ve gained experience, and that is also victory in itself.”

He added that his team would return to training immediately in preparation for upcoming competitions. “We still have other tournaments ahead. I’ll keep encouraging the boys because they have talent that can be developed further. This competition has brought some hidden skills to light.”

Honouring excellence and fair play

Individual awards added more colour to the closing ceremony. Sunday Emmanuel of Lanreleke Sports Academy was named the both Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament and Highest Goal Scorer, while Abdulkadir Yaya emerged as the Best Goalkeeper.

The Best-Behaved Team award went to Adaton High School, and Hakim Rukayat received the Female Referee Encouragement Award for her outstanding officiating performance.

The Olurode legacy

The Olurode Football Cup, organised by the Olurode family, began with 32 secondary schools drawn from across Iwo land’s three local governments. The competition, which started earlier in October, was designed to revive grassroots football and offer young talents a platform to shine.

According to Bunmi Obisesan, a member of the organising committee, the inspiration behind the tournament was simple — to create a bridge between education, community spirit, and youth empowerment through football.

“The sponsors wanted to allow young ones to display their talent,” Mr Obisesan said. “You never know where the next big star may come from. Grassroots football is the foundation — it’s how many of Nigeria’s greats, from Nwankwo Kanu to Victor Osimhen, began their journey.”

The committee ensured that no participating school was left stranded by providing transport stipends of N10,000 per match and distributing customised jerseys to all semifinalist teams. “We wanted to make sure logistics didn’t stop anyone from participating,” Mr Obisesan explained.

A celebration of youth and community

For many residents of Iwo, the tournament’s success represents more than just football — it reflects community cooperation, youth engagement, and the revival of school sports in Osun State.

As the sun set over the Baptist High School field and the champions lifted their glittering trophy, chants of “Lanreleke! Lanreleke!” echoed through the crowd.

For the players, it was a moment of pride; for the organisers, it was a dream fulfilled.

The maiden Olurode Football Cup has set a new benchmark for grassroots sports development in Iwo land and even beyond.