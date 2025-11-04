ADDRESS OF HIS EXCELLENCY SENATOR DOUYE DIRI, GOVERNOR OF BAYELSA STATE, AT HIS FORMAL RECEPTION INTO THE ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC) ON MONDAY, 3 NOVEMBER 2025 AT THE SAMSON SIASIA SPORTS COMPLEX, YENAGOA.

1. Fellow Bayelsans and dear citizens, on 15 October 2025, after much public speculation and debate, I announced my resignation of membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in accordance with the relevant protocols. Today, I will explain that decision and speak about the future of our state.

2. Nearly six years ago, by your kind choice and divine providence, I was elected Governor of Bayelsa State on the PDP platform, and you honoured me with a second term. I thank Bayelsans for the privilege of serving you.

3. Over time, the unity and common purpose that once sustained the party eroded. Despite our best efforts to reform and restore it, the internal dynamics made meaningful renewal increasingly difficult. That point is well documented.

4. After wide consultations and careful consideration, we have today formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). This was a strategic, collaborative decision. While the justification for this decision may not be immediately apparent to some, you have my assurance that it was taken in the best interests of our people and for the accelerated development of the state.

5. I wish to express my profound gratitude to the national leadership and membership of the APC across all strata of the party for warmly welcoming us into the fold. Your hospitality has been truly remarkable, and we are delighted to be part of this great family.

6. Rest assured, we will work collaboratively with existing organs to strengthen the party for the serious work ahead, leveraging our collective strengths and goodwill to drive the party’s growth and success. Together, we can achieve important goals and take our party to greater heights.

7. I am grateful for the leadership and accommodation of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am convinced that the fiscal and policy restructuring underway and the renewed focus on infrastructure and service delivery offer opportunities for the collective benefit of Nigerians. I pledge to continue to work constructively with the federal government and support President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

8. There is a biblical verse about a friend who sticks closer than a brother. President Tinubu has shown himself a steadfast supporter of the Ijaw people and a friend to Bayelsa State. Permit me to give a few concrete examples.

9. One of the Ijaw Nation’s cherished long‑standing demands is a coastal road. Under President Tinubu’s leadership, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project is moving from desire to reality, and Bayelsa stands to gain from improved connectivity and economic opportunity.

10. During my 2023 re-election campaign, we all observed the president’s commitment to fairness. Despite expectations to the contrary, federal resources were not used to skew the contest and the will of the people prevailed. This was despite the fact that, at the time, my main opponent was a member of his party and I was not.

11. Our dear Nembe-Brass Road, which was on the drawing board for over six decades and for which I had met with the previous government on several occasions, received prompt federal attention after we raised it with the President just once. A contractor was mobilised to continue with the second phase of the project, which the state had started at a significant cost – a clear demonstration of what constructive engagement can achieve.

12. Again, when I flagged the excessive tax burden on importing our 60-megawatt gas turbines, the president graciously agreed a waiver to ease that pressure. These are examples of how partnership with the federal government can remove obstacles to development.

13. Another clear demonstration of the President’s commitment to our state’s prosperity is the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy’s strong endorsement of the Agge Deep Seaport project. We recognize the multiplier effect this investment will bring, including unlocking our marine resources, expanding trade and industry, creating jobs, and helping us diversify our economy away from oil and gas.

14. Given these actions, it was natural for us to align with leadership that is prepared to act in Bayelsa’s best interest. Our choice is driven by outcomes — by what advances our people’s welfare.

15. Having said that, I bear no ill-will towards the few that elected to remain in the PDP. I recognise and respect the service of colleagues that have worked for our state. My decision is about pursuing the best path to deliver results, not about casting blame on individuals who have served diligently.

16. When debates end and ballots are counted, Bayelsa remains one people with one destiny. Our political choices may differ, but our shared heritage and future bind us more strongly than any political party.

17. Let us remember that we are Bayelsans first. Our shared identity, history and destiny are far more important than party labels. Poverty, deprivation and underdevelopment do not discriminate by party; they affect everyone.

18. Bayelsa is too small and too close‑knit to be divided by partisan bitterness. Our strength comes from unity. We must not allow political differences to fracture families, communities and institutions that we all rely on.

19. Since taking office my guiding principle has been simple: consult widely, act in the public interest, and deliver tangible results. That principle informed this current decision and will continue to guide our Assured Prosperity Administration.

20. Let us go forward together — united in the common work of building a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Bayelsa State for all our people.

21. God bless Bayelsa State

22. ⁠God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria

23. ⁠God bless us all