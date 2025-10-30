Excitement is building in Iwo, Osun State, as the curtain falls on the maiden edition of the Olurode Football Cup this Friday, 31 October at Baptist High School, Iwo.

The final match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. between Lanreleke Sports Academy and Islahudeen Community High School.

Organised by the Olurode family, the grassroots tournament began with 32 secondary schools drawn across Iwo Land (three Local Governments).

Since it kicked off, the competition has been celebrated for reviving youth participation in football and discovering hidden talents at the school level.

According to Bunmi Obisesan, a member of the organising committee, the idea behind the tournament was to use football as a tool for youth engagement and development.

“The sponsors wanted to allow young ones to display their talent,” he said. “You never know where the next big star may come from.”

Grassroots football, he noted, remains one of the strongest foundations for producing future professionals.

Many of Nigeria’s most prominent football names — from Nwankwo Kanu to Victor Osimhen — also began at community or school competitions.

In the semifinals, Lanreleke Sports Academy booked their place in the final after defeating Daaru Taqwa 4–0, while Islahudeen Community High School edged Luther King’s College, Ileogbo, 1–0.

Daaru Taqwa edged Luther King’s College, Ileogbo, 3-1 in the third-place contest decided on Tuesday.

Reward

While the cash prizes for winners are yet to be publicly announced, all four semifinalist teams have received customised sets of jerseys.

Individual honours will also be awarded for categories such as highest goal scorer, best goalkeeper and Most Valuable Player.

Mr Obisesan explained that the committee also provided transport stipends to help schools participate without financial strain.

“Each team got ₦10,000 per match as transport support,” he said. “We wanted to make sure that no school stayed away because of logistics or lack of funds.”

He called on Iwo indigenes and well-meaning Nigerians to support tournaments like this, noting that such events require funding and encouragement to thrive.

As the final approaches, expectations are high that the Olurode Football Cup will not only crown a new champion but also unearth promising young talents — the kind that could one day wear Nigeria’s green and white on the world stage.