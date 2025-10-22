The inaugural Nigerian edition of the Tiger Street Football Tournament is nearing a thrilling conclusion in Awka, after an action-packed weekend that blended grassroots football with music, street culture, and celebration.

The atmosphere around the venue was electric as DJs and hype men entertained fans between matches.

Food vendors, entertainers, and Tiger Beer loyalists added to the excitement, turning the competition into a true street festival where football met rhythm, fun, and camaraderie.

From the 16 teams that began the journey, only four remain in the hunt for the ₦5 million grand prize following intense quarter-final clashes last weekend

Sunday Sparks, Peace Warriors, Peace Dominion, and Peace Ambassadors booked their places in the semi-finals after a day filled with goals, grit, and high drama.

Sunday Sparks continued their impressive run, defeating Young Stars 3–0 to reach the last four.

Peace Warriors edged Star Boys 2–1 in a close contest, while Peace Dominion secured a narrow 1–0 victory over Super Strikers.

Peace Ambassadors overcame Mgbakwu Pillars 2–1 in another tightly fought encounter to complete the semi-final lineup.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday, 25 October, with Sunday Sparks facing Peace Warriors, and Peace Dominion clashing with Peace Ambassadors.

Both matches will determine the finalists who will contest the title at the highly anticipated “Tiger Uncaged” grand finale later that evening.

“The energy here is unbelievable. It feels like the real spirit of Nigerian football — no big names, just passion,” said Ifeanyi Okeke, a Nnamdi Azikiwe University student who attended the matches. “Kudos to Tiger Beer for bringing something this exciting to Awka. It’s giving young players real hope.”

Another fan, Chisom Udeh, described the event as a refreshing celebration of local talent. “You can see the joy on the players’ faces — this is football in its purest form,” she said. “Tiger Beer really deserves credit for supporting the streets and turning it into something this big.”

According to organisers, the grand finale will take place at Newberries Lounge, Awka, featuring a vibrant fusion of football, music, and street culture.

The celebration will be hosted by Uzor and headlined by Jeriq, with DJ sets from DJ SkyBlisz, DJ Snow, and DJ Kay-Y, alongside live performances from Wanni & Handi. Hype men Twix da Jims and Slymshady will keep the crowd buzzing throughout the night.

Fans will also have a chance to win prizes through raffle draws during the finale while cheering their favourite teams.

The event is strictly for persons aged 18 and above, and organisers have urged all attendees to enjoy responsibly.