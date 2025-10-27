Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, will on Thursday, 30 October deliver a keynote address at the Haulage and Logistics Magazine Annual Conference and Exhibition (HAULMACE) scheduled to hold in Lagos.

The event which has the theme, “Tax Reforms from Policy to Practice: Challenges and Opportunities for the Nigerian Haulage Industry,” will focus on translating Nigeria’s new tax reforms into actionable benefits for the haulage and logistics sector.

Mr Oyedele, an economist and accountant by training, is a Professor of Practice at Babcock University. He will headline the event as keynote speaker as part of stakeholder engagement before the implementation of the new tax laws from January 2026.

According to the convener of the conference, Mr Alfred Okugbemi, the event is the biggest gathering of decision makers in the haulage and logistics industry in the country.

“It is an annual event that started in the year 2015 with the aim of providing a platform for advocacy and addressing pressing issues affecting the growth and development of the haulage industry.

“Haulmace, since its inception in 2015, has served as a platform for meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and strategic advancement within Nigeria’s haulage and logistics industry.

“It has consistently convened key players across both the public and private sectors, including government agencies, haulage operators, logistics providers, and financiers of haulage businesses to address the structural and operational challenges affecting cargo transportation in Nigeria,” he said.