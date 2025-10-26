Liverpool’s poor run of form continued on Sunday as they suffered a shock 3-2 defeat away to Brentford, while Manchester United, fresh from their famous win at Anfield, maintained their resurgence with a 4-2 victory over Brighton at Old Trafford.

At the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford raced into an early lead through Dango Ouattara, who struck in the fifth minute to give the hosts a bright start.

The home side doubled their advantage just before halftime when Kevin Schade finished off Mikkel Damsgaard’s clever assist.

Liverpool briefly found a lifeline in first-half stoppage time as Milos Kerkez pulled one back, but Brentford restored their two-goal cushion from the penalty spot in the 60th minute.

Iago Thiago converted coolly to make it 3-1 after Mohamed Salah was booked for dissent.

Salah, however, made amends with an 89th-minute goal from Dominik Szoboszlai’s pass to set up a tense finale, but Brentford held firm to record a famous victory.

The defeat, a fourth consecutive loss for Liverpool now sees the Reds in fourth place, while Keith Andrews’ side climbed into the top half with a morale-boosting three points.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United continued their impressive momentum with a 4-2 win over Brighton. Having stunned Liverpool last weekend, Ruben Amorim’s men showed renewed confidence and attacking flair on home turf.

Matheus Cunha opened the scoring in the 24th minute, netting his first goal for United since joining in the summer.

Casemiro’s deflected effort doubled the advantage before Bryan Mbeumo made it 3-0, finishing clinically after good link-up play with Benjamin Sesko.

Danny Welbeck’s well-taken free-kick briefly revived Brighton’s hopes, and Charalampos Kostoulas’ late header reduced the deficit to 3-2.

But Mbeumo sealed the victory in stoppage time with a powerful finish to ensure United claimed back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Elsewhere, it was another disappointing outing for Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, as Fulham suffered a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

Jacob Murphy gave the Magpies an early lead before Sasa Lukic equalised for Fulham shortly after the restart.

Just as Marco Silva’s men looked poised to secure a valuable point, Bruno Guimaraes struck in the 90th minute to seal all three points for Newcastle.

Fulham have now lost four consecutive matches and sit 16th on the log with just eight points — only three above the relegation zone. Newcastle’s win lifts them to 11th with 12 points.

At Stamford Bridge, newly promoted Sunderland pulled off the upset of the day, defeating Chelsea 2-1 in dramatic fashion.

Alejandro Garnacho had given Chelsea a bright start with a fourth-minute strike, but Wilson Isidor drew Sunderland level midway through the first half.

Chemsdine Talbi’s stunning 93rd-minute winner completed a famous victory for the visitors, who climbed to second in the standings on 17 points. Chelsea, meanwhile, slipped to seventh after their second home defeat of the campaign.

The weekend results once again underlined the unpredictability of the Premier League, with Brentford’s heroics and Sunderland’s late show adding fresh intrigue to an already thrilling season.