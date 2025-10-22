The UEFA Champions League delivered another night of exciting football on Wednesday, as English and German clubs stole the spotlight with commanding victories.

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich all produced dominant displays, while Real Madrid ground out a hard-fought win over Juventus in a tense encounter in Spain.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea lit up the night with a resounding 5–1 victory over Ajax in front of a delighted home crowd.

The London side were clinical in front of goal, leaving Ajax little room to respond.

Chelsea also made history in the process, becoming the first team in UEFA Champions League history to have three teenagers score in a single match — Marc Guiu, Estêvão, and Tyrique George.

The victory marks just the second time Ajax have conceded five goals in a Champions League fixture, the first being a 6–1 loss to Napoli in October 2022.

In Germany, Bayern Munich were equally ruthless, dispatching Club Brugge 4–0 in a performance that underlined their pedigree as one of Europe’s elite.

The Bavarians were sharp and efficient, combining quick passing with seamless movement to maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

Nikolas Jackson sealed the big win; scoring the fourth goal of the one-sided encounter

The win reinforced Bayern’s credentials as strong contenders for another deep run in the competition.

Liverpool were in devastating form as they thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5–1 in Germany, returning to winning ways after a brief stumble in recent fixtures.

Goals from Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Cody Gakpo, and Dominik Szoboszlai sealed a commanding victory for the Reds.

In Spain, Real Madrid were made to work hard for a narrow 1–0 victory against Juventus.

Jude Bellingham’s 57th minute goal sealed victory for Los Blancos.

In Lisbon, Sporting CP edged Marseille 2–1 in a pulsating encounter.

Both sides created clear chances, but the Portuguese outfit proved more efficient in the decisive moments, coming from behind to secure an important home win that boosts their hopes of advancing.

Earlier in the day, Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen grabbed the headlines as Galatasaray thrilled their supporters with a 3–1 victory over Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt in Istanbul.

The Turkish side were energetic and inventive, taking charge early and never looking back as they notched back-to-back group stage wins.

Osimhen was on target in the third and 33rd minute; taking his tally to 9 goals in seven European matches for Galatasaray.

Athletic Club also continued Spain’s fine night in Europe with a 3–1 win over Qarabag FK in Bilbao.

However, not every venue witnessed fireworks.

In Monaco, the hosts and Tottenham Hotspur battled to a goalless draw, both sides failing to convert promising chances. Ademola Lookman worked tirelessly as Atalanta and Slavia Prague also ended 0–0 after a cagey affair in Italy.

By the end of the night, the Champions League once again lived up to its billing — delivering goals, drama, and statements of intent from Europe’s biggest clubs.