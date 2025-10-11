Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has showered cash rewards on the state’s victorious contingent to the 2025 National Youth Games, describing their historic triumph as a defining moment for sports development in Lagos and a testament to disciplined youth empowerment.

At a special reception held in honour of the athletes at the Lagos House, Alausa, on Friday, Governor Sanwo-Olu personally congratulated the young stars, their coaches, and parents for their record-breaking performance at the Games.

Lagos stunned host state Delta to emerge overall champions for the first time in the history of the competition, winning a total of 110 medals — 52 gold, 32 silver, and 26 bronze. Delta, who had dominated the games for seven consecutive editions since 2016, finished second, while Edo State placed third.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, visibly elated as he addressed the gathering, described the feat as “a victory written in gold” that signaled the dawn of a new era in youth sports for the state.

“You have not only written your own names in gold, you have written the name of Lagos State in gold,” the Governor declared. “The Governor of Delta State himself told me that though they lost this time, Lagos has the best future — the best set of athletes in the country. That, for me, is a huge compliment.”

To reward their commitment, Mr Sanwo-Olu announced generous cash prizes for all categories of medalists. Gold medalists will receive N500,000 each, while silver medalists will get N300,000, and bronze medalists N250,000. Teams that won gold will receive N1 million each, while silver and bronze-winning teams will get N700,000 and N500,000 respectively. Non-medalists are not left out, as every participating athlete will go home with N100,000.

The Governor also rewarded the 61 coaches with N300,000 each and approved N25 million for the management team of the Lagos State Sports Commission in recognition of their leadership.

He took the opportunity to commend parents for their role in supporting the athletes, urging them to provide their children with balanced diets and moral guidance. “Please, cook good food for them. They are growing and need nourishment. Don’t give daddy all the meat — give the children,” he quipped, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Governor Sanwo-Olu used the event to reaffirm his administration’s investment in sports infrastructure, disclosing that ten new mini stadia were under construction across Lagos. “About three or four are already completed. The main one at Teslim Balogun should be ready before the end of the year,” he said. “We are building facilities in Ikorodu, Badagry, Epe, Agege, and other locations so that every young person with talent can find a platform to thrive.”

He also encouraged the athletes to remain disciplined and committed to both their academics and sporting careers. “You are still young — 12, 13, 14, 15 years old. Keep your body and mind healthy. Don’t engage in anything that will bring shame to your name, your school, or the state,” the Governor advised.

Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, praised the athletes for their unprecedented performance, describing it as “a reaffirmation that Lagos is the heartbeat of Nigeria’s sporting excellence.”

“Mr Governor, we have in our midst some of the best swimmers under 15 in Nigeria, and a new national champion in the 200 meters,” Mr Fatodu said. “Some of our athletes have already been invited to represent the country in continental competitions. Lagos is now firmly established as Nigeria’s number one hub for developmental sports.”

Mr Fatodu also cited the inspiring story of 14-year-old Emmanuel Okolo, who stunned the field to win the 100m title in a dramatic photo finish. “That is the future of Lagos sports,” he said.

In an emotional moment, parents of the athletes, represented by a spokesperson, expressed gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu and the Sports Commission for their unwavering commitment to youth development. “Your vision and consistent encouragement have created an environment where young Lagosians can dream, train, and excel,” she said. “This victory is as much yours as it is ours.”

Private sector partners also joined in the celebration, with the Managing Director of Coast Assurance, Lekan Ajisafe, announcing sponsorship of ten Lagos athletes with N1 million each. “When the state is doing a good job, the private sector will always support,” Mr Ajisafe said.

The event climaxed with a heartfelt message from 15-year-old Rofiat Yusuf, captain of the state’s female football team, who spoke on behalf of the athletes.

“Thank you, Mr Governor, for your support and for giving us the platform to unleash our potential,” she said. “We are proud to be the champions of the National Youth Games 2025.”

As the evening drew to a close, Governor Sanwo-Olu assured that the state would continue to nurture young talents and provide the best facilities for them to excel both locally and internationally. “What you require the most is not the cash, but the right environment, the right equipment, and continuous support,” he said. “We are committed to giving you all of that. I’ll be watching out for each of you as future stars of Lagos and of Nigeria.”

By this victory, Team Lagos has not only ended Delta State’s long reign but also positioned the Centre of Excellence as the new powerhouse of grassroots sports in Nigeria.