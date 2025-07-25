The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has once again appointed Manu Garba as head coach of the Golden Eaglets, the national U17 boys’ team.

This is in continuation of the Federation’s controversial policy of recycling coaches rather than investing in fresh, progressive talent.

Garba, a familiar face in Nigeria’s youth football circles, led the Golden Eaglets to their fourth FIFA U17 World Cup title in 2013 in the United Arab Emirates.

That team, widely celebrated for its attacking brilliance, featured the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Musa Mohammed—players who later graduated to the Super Eagles or earned careers abroad.

However, since that landmark victory, Garba’s repeated reappointments have raised eyebrows.

His subsequent stints with the U-20 team and a return to the Golden Eaglets in 2019 and 2024 have failed to yield the desired results.

The 59-year-old was also in charge of the team when they failed to qualify for this year’s U17 AFCON after they finished third in the WAFU B qualifiers last year in Ghana.

The current reappointment marks his fourth stint as head coach of the Golden Eaglets—an unusual trend in youth football globally, where most countries prioritise fresh coaching perspectives to match the evolving dynamics of youth development.

Critics argue that Garba’s continued presence, while built on past glory, symbolises a deeper issue within Nigerian football: the unwillingness to embrace change. “It’s not about Garba’s competence,” Football analyst Segun Oguntola told PREMIUM TIMES. “It’s about the message it sends when the same names are recycled every few years in a country with dozens of qualified, youthful, and progressive-minded coaches.”

Dwindling fortunes vs daunting task

Under Garba and others in recent years, Nigeria’s once-dominant Golden Eaglets have struggled to maintain continental superiority.

A few months before his 60th birthday, Manu Garba faces the daunting task of reviving a legacy that he helped build.

However, with each recycled appointment, confidence in the NFF’s ability to plan for the future appears to wane.