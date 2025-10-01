The Flying Eagles opened their 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup campaign in Chile with a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Norway on Monday night; a game in which Aliyu Zubair’s men dominated but couldn’t convert their superiority into goals.

Norway struck as early as the ninth minute and, despite a barrage of second-half chances, Nigeria’s U-20s were left to chase the game without finding the breakthrough.

Missed chances haunt Nigeria

The Flying Eagles carved out opportunities that should have changed the complexion of the match.

Kparobo Arierhi’s 47th-minute left-footed strike inside the box drifted agonisingly wide with the goalkeeper beaten. Likewise, Tahir Maigana’s effort in the 63rd struck the base of the upright.

Nasiru Salihu came close again in the 71st minute, but his rising shot from the right just cleared the bar narrowly. Seven minutes later, the tireless Maigana narrowly missed again as Norwegian fans breathed a sigh of relief.

As Norway held on to their slender advantage until the final whistle.

Zubair: ‘We weren’t lucky’

After the game, coach Aliyu Zubair praised his players’ effort but admitted frustration at their luck in front of goal.

“The boys played their hearts out. They did everything humanly possible to make sure we won the match,” Zubair said.

“Even from the start, we created chances, but unfortunately, our efforts kept hitting the bar. It just felt like we weren’t lucky.

“Possession doesn’t win matches. If just one of our attempts had gone in, it would have changed the situation. But that is the way the game comes, and we have to take it as it is,” he lamented.

Focus turns to Saudi Arabia

The Flying Eagles’ second group match comes on Thursday at 8 p.m. Chile time (midnight Friday Nigerian time) against Saudi Arabia; now a must-win clash if Nigeria are to stay on course for the knockout stages.

Zubair insists his team is ready to bounce back:

“We are going to think about the next match. We just have to pick up the three points,” he said.

Proud pedigree

Nigeria’s U-20 team has a proud pedigree at this level, placing third in 1985, reaching the final in 1989 and 2005, and the quarter-finals in 2023 under Ladan Bosso.

Zubair, who took over the reins last year, is under pressure to replicate that legacy and deliver another deep run for Africa’s most decorated youth side.