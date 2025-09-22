Remo Stars launched their 2025/26 CAF Champions League campaign in ruthless fashion, thrashing Comoros champions US Zilimadjou 4–0 at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta, on Sunday.

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions, making only their third appearance in Africa’s elite club competition, wasted no time asserting themselves before their home crowd.

Defender Leonard Ngenge opened the scoring in the 12th minute, capitalising on Zilimadjou’s failed clearance. Midfield dynamo Ebuka Anthony doubled the lead late in the first half, giving the Sky Blue Stars complete control before the interval.

After the break, Malian forward Adama Goita rose highest to nod home from Ibrahim Abubakar’s cross in the 67th minute, before substitute Samson Olasupo sealed the rout with a cool finish ten minutes from time.

Conde: “We had a plan, but eliminatory not finished”

Head coach Tiago Conde refused to dismiss the opposition’s quality despite the emphatic scoreline, instead crediting meticulous preparation.

“No, I don’t, it’s not fair to say the level of the opponent is so bad. We have a plan, we draw a plan for this game. There’s two legs, there’s two games, okay? What we planned during the week worked out. We are lucky because all the things went well. We won 4-0, could be 5 or 6, everybody saw it. But the eliminatory is not finished. We have another game.”

Conde stressed that his team must approach Friday’s second leg (also in Abeokuta) with the same discipline and intensity.

“So we have to prepare this another game, the same way we prepared this game, if you want to win. Because when we play, we play two legs, there’s two games. Then after these two games, you can say, okay, we were better. Today things went well for us, thank you. But next game is a different game, it’s a new game.”

Home advantage or not

Remo Stars are currently unable to host games at their Ikenne fortress, which is undergoing renovation, and must settle for Abeokuta as a temporary home. Conde acknowledged the compromise but insisted his team would adapt.

“Of course, we prefer to play in our own home stadium. But we cannot say we are not comfortable to play here. Because the solutions we have close to our own town, with the NPFL, with the quality, are here. Since it’s the only solution we have, so we use this one.”

“It’s not important. But of course, we prefer to play in our own stadium, where our supporters are close. Maybe we can put more people in the stadium. Of course. When you only have rice to eat, you don’t have a choice; it’s either you eat or don’t eat.”

The quality of opposition & the second leg

Asked if he was surprised by Zilimadjou’s performance, Conde doubled down on his philosophy of discipline and humility.

“I cannot say if we were impressed with the ball playing or not. Like I told you, we have a plan. We follow the plan. And we are lucky because all the things we followed went well.”

“At times, we do the same thing, and the thing is not going well, for different reasons. So now, it’s a new game. We have to prepare for this new game in the same way. Be serious, be correct, be humble if you want to win, and you go to the next phase.”

Ngenge: “A dream debut”

On a night of individual brilliance, debutant Leonard Ngenge, who has stepped into the void left by departed captain Junior Nduka, could hardly contain his delight after opening the scoring.

“First of all, I said to myself, whenever I get an opportunity with an audience like this, I’ll have to give thanks to God first for the ability to win, and actually do my best to win. It was my dream, so I’m really happy about that.”

“Yes, I’m really excited; first game, first goal, debut, you know, it’s exciting, I’m really thrilled. And I just want to give gratitude to the coach and the coaching crew in the best way I can. He coached me, believed in me and gave me confidence that I can do it, and yea it’s been done.”

On filling Nduka’s big shoes:

“Yea, the best way to prove myself is to not disappoint, and I think I’ve been able to do that today.”

The road ahead

The Sky Blue Stars may hold a commanding lead, but Conde’s caution is rooted in NPFL history; too many Nigerian clubs have squandered big first-leg wins in the past.

With the second leg set for Friday, also in Abeokuta, Remo Stars will look to finish the job, seal progression, and continue their push to establish themselves as true continental contenders.